Montana State freshman Andrea Cuquerella made her match all about tennis, closing out what her opponent was doing and focusing on putting a string of tough points together.
After cruising to a 6-0 opening victory at No. 5 singles, Oral Robert’s Luna Morini rallied for a 6-1 victory in set two to force a third frame. Cuquerella, a product of Xativa, Valencia, Spain, jumped out to a 5-0 advantage, before eventually clinching the match with a 6-1 victory.
The win gave MSU a 4-3 win over ORU on Sunday afternoon in the Bobcats-Anderson Tennis Center.
“It was great to see Andrea close out the match,” MSU head coach Jon Reeves said. “As a freshman, this was the first time she had a 3-3 match on her racquet, and she knew it was coming down to her. After the first set, things started to get interesting. Between sets two and three, we just talked about making the set about tennis. Her opponent was doing a bunch of little things to get in her head a little bit, which can be part of the game, but I just stressed to make points really tough. Andrea played tough points and made her opponent work for everything.”
Playing as a team for the first time this season after battling illness and injuries, Montana State (3-5) opened the match winning all three doubles contests and a taking a 1-0 lead in the match.
Sophomore Felicia Jayasaputra gave the Bobcats a 2-0 lead with a straight set win at No. 3 over Rai Sengupta, before the Golden Eagles rattled of wins at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 to go ahead 3-2 heading into the final two matches. Jazmin Lerman’s 6-3, 6-1 win over Zere Iskakova at No. 6 evened the contest, forcing the outcome on the decision at No. 6 singles, where Cuquerella eventually guided MSU to its third win of the season.
On the men's side, MSU's Daan Van Dijk had everything working on Sunday.
The sophomore teamed with classmate Matej Panik in cruising to a 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles, then he kept it rolling with a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles to pace the Bobcats to a 6-1 win against Oral Roberts.
Van Dijk’s rhythmic win served as the tip of the spear in MSU’s team win. After Panik fell at No. 1, Jamieson Nathan rattled off a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 3 and Brad Buckland rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 triumph at No. 4.
Things were easier at the bottom ladder positions. Nejc Sitar rolled to a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 5, and Joaquin Espinoza’s 6-1, 6-4 win at the bottom ladder spot closed the proceedings.
Van Dijk raised his record to 5-1 in singles play this season with the win, while Panik and Van Dijk are now 4-1 in doubles play. Nathan is 4-0 in singles play this season, while Buckland and Espinoza each stand 4-1.
The Bobcats raised their team record to 5-1 on the campaign. MSU hosts Whitman and Whitworth in dual matches on Feb. 12.