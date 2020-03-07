Trey Morris has preached the importance of winning doubles points from the moment he became Montana State’s head coach last summer. On Saturday, his Bobcats showed why.
After winning a 6-2 decision at No. 3 doubles and dropping a 6-3 match at No. 1, Manuel Monteiro and Joaquin Espinoza were deadlocked at 4-4 with Portland State’s Matteo Fortini and Majeed Bukhari. MSU then broke serve and served out to clinch the doubles point. That spurred the Bobcats to a 6-1 conference-opening win against Portland State in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
“The guys brought quality today from the first point,” Morris said. “I thought the fight we showed in doubles set the tone for the entire match.”
The willingness to fight served the Bobcats well during singles play. Espinoza opened with a 6-3, 7-6 win at No. 2, but after Nejc Sitar dropped his match at No. 1, MSU led 2-1.
In quick succession, though, MSU secured the win. Christian Damgaard Qvist won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 3, then Marcos Zelver earned a comeback 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win to seal the team victory. Chase Stoner (No. 5) and Manuel Monteiro (No. 6) closed the competition with singles victories for the final margin.
Morris liked the way his team built on the momentum from its early success.
“I give Portland State a lot of credit," he said. "It was a fight today. Both teams were up for it. I was pleased that after the doubles point the guys kept it rolling all the way through the match.”
MSU doesn’t have much time to celebrate its first league win of the season. The Bobcats, now 5-3 overall and 1-0 in Big Sky play, hosts Northern Colorado at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
