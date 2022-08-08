Suzie Woodburn

Wisconsin assistant tennis coach Suzie Woodburn watches the team compete against Ohio State on April 17 in Madison, Wis. Woodburn was hired this week to coach at Montana State. (David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletics)

 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletics

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Suzie Woodburn, who served as an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin last spring, takes over as Montana State head women’s tennis coach, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced on Monday afternoon.

Woodburn joins the Bobcats after helping the Badgers to a 17-9 overall mark and an 8-3 Big Ten ledger. As a team, Wisconsin finished No. 45 in the final ITA NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis rankings. Individually, Woodburn worked with UW’s top tandem of Alina Mukhortova and Xinyu Cai as the duo finished the season ranked No. 70. She also helped singles standout Ava Markham to a No. 96 final listing.

“I am excited to add Suzie to the Bobcat family,” Costello said. “She was an outstanding player and has recruited, developed and coached for very successful DI programs. She comes highly recommended from her peers, and I can’t wait for her to get started with the Bobcat women’s tennis program.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you