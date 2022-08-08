Wisconsin assistant tennis coach Suzie Woodburn watches the team compete against Ohio State on April 17 in Madison, Wis. Woodburn was hired this week to coach at Montana State. (David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletics)
Suzie Woodburn, who served as an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin last spring, takes over as Montana State head women’s tennis coach, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced on Monday afternoon.
Woodburn joins the Bobcats after helping the Badgers to a 17-9 overall mark and an 8-3 Big Ten ledger. As a team, Wisconsin finished No. 45 in the final ITA NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis rankings. Individually, Woodburn worked with UW’s top tandem of Alina Mukhortova and Xinyu Cai as the duo finished the season ranked No. 70. She also helped singles standout Ava Markham to a No. 96 final listing.
“I am excited to add Suzie to the Bobcat family,” Costello said. “She was an outstanding player and has recruited, developed and coached for very successful DI programs. She comes highly recommended from her peers, and I can’t wait for her to get started with the Bobcat women’s tennis program.”
Prior to her stint in Madison, Woodburn was part of the Boise State program from 2013-15, where she gained experience as both an assistant coach, as well as the director of operations for the program.
In her first season with the Broncos, Woodburn helped guide Boise State to a 13-10 overall record, a 4-3 conference mark, as well as a 7-4 tally against ITA Mountain Region opponents. She coached two players who earned postseason all-conference honors in Sandy Vo and Megan LaLone. Vo was also named the ITA Mountain Region Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award winner for her conduct on and off the court, while Anissa Bryant-Swift was named the ITA Mountain Region Most Improved Senior of the Year.
Prior to Boise State, Woodburn served as a tennis professional for one year at Stafford Hills Club in Tualatin, Oregon.
Prior to her time at Stafford Hills, Woodburn served as an assistant coach at her alma mater Cal Poly.
During her first season with the Mustangs, she helped guide Cal Poly to its second-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament.
“I am so humbled and thrilled to be named head women’s tennis coach at Montana State,” Woodburn said. “I want to thank Leon Costello, Thijs Goossens and the search committee for giving me this amazing opportunity. It was evident during my visit that there is extremely strong leadership in the athletic department, and everyone is truly dedicated to elevating the lives of student-athletes.
“It’s an honor to become part of the Bobcat family,” Woodburn added. “I connected with the team immediately and am so eager to lead them to success both on and off the court. With hard work, growth and accountability the future is bright. I can’t wait to get to work.”
No stranger to the Treasure State, Woodburn, whose husband Justin is a rancher near Geraldine, coached at Fort Benton High School from 2018-2021 where she led the Longhorns top doubles squad to the schools’ first ever Class B/C state title. The Woodburns have three children: Quincy, Kai, and McCall.
A Big Ten and Big West standout during her collegiate career, Woodburn (then Suzie Matzenauer) competed at both Northwestern and Cal Poly. As a player, Woodburn was an NCAA individual qualifier in doubles and a four-time NCAA team participant.
At Northwestern (2006-08), she compiled a combined 40-6 singles record in dual matches playing primarily at the No. 6 position. Woodburn also posted a 20-4 doubles mark for a Northwestern program that reached the third round of NCAA Championships during her 2007 freshman season and the quarterfinal round in 2008. In two seasons with the Wildcats, she helped Northwestern to a 52-7 dual record.
A native of Tacoma, Washington, Woodburn had an outstanding collegiate career at Cal Poly, as well. She is one of the most-successful performers in the history of the Mustangs women’s tennis program, earning All-Big West Conference first team singles and doubles honors in 2009 and 2010. Woodburn finished her Cal Poly duals career with a 39-16 singles mark and a 31-10 doubles record.
Woodburn produced an 18-3 doubles mark in dual matches and a 14-6 singles record during her 2009 junior campaign. A year later, she registered a team-best 14-6 singles mark and teamed with Brittany Blalock to produce a 17-4 record in doubles play that included a victory over eventual NCAA champions Hilary Barte and Lindsay Burdette of Stanford. The pair completed their careers by becoming just the second Cal Poly doubles team to earn an invitation to the NCAA Individual Championships.
Woodburn is a four-time Pacific Northwest Women’s Open Player of the Year (2010-13). She won the 2013 singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at the prestigious 122nd Annual $20,000 Pacific Northwest Open Tennis Championships.
A four-year letterwinner at Tacoma’s Bellarmine Prep, Woodburn helped the program capture four successive Washington state championships. A Washington doubles champion as a senior in 2006, her junior year yielded a runner-up finish in state singles play.
Woodburn received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal Poly in 2010 and a master’s in athletics administration from Concordia, Neb., in 2019.
