Two aces helped Marcos Zelver alleviate all of the nerves he had.
In the last home match of his Montana State career against rival Montana, with a share of the Big Sky regular season championship on the line, there was plenty of pressure Saturday at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
His first ace put him and teammate Brad Buckland ahead 40-30 in the 10th game, while holding a 5-4 advantage in the No. 3 doubles match. The Bobcats duo lost the next point, sending them to deuce.
Zelver’s next ace made the Bobcats winners. One court over, Montana State’s Daan Van Dijk and Nejc Sitar had won earlier at No. 2 doubles, so Zelver’s ace helped clinch the doubles point for the day.
Three wins in singles action followed, giving the Bobcats the rivalry win and a conference championship that will be shared with Idaho.
Zelver, a Bozeman High graduate, has elected to graduate on time this semester and forgo his remaining eligibility. Montana State’s men’s tennis program hasn’t been as successful as it has been this year at any other time in his tenure. To go out while contributing to a conference championship brings him great joy.
“I was thinking before this day it couldn’t have been drawn up any better,” Zelver said. “It’s like what you dream of being a Bobcat. And we never had this opportunity before in the past. We’ve always been going into the last match of the year kind of on the outside looking in at the conference tournament or just barely making the tournament.
“To play for a conference championship this time is really sweet because we’ve tasted the bitterness of coming up short the last couple years.”
The Bobcats will head to next week’s Big Sky Conference Championships in Phoenix as the No. 2 seed behind Idaho — the only team to beat MSU in league play this year.
Getting to this point included needing a doubles point victory. Zelver and Buckland were happy to provide it. But they had to remain poised in the early stages of the match as they adapted to the serving style of Montana’s Oisin Shaffrey and Lawrence Sciglitano.
The Bobcats even trailed 4-3 in the match at one point before making their comeback.
“We’re down 3-4, but we’re serving so that helps, knowing that it’s on our racket,” Zelver said.
On his final serve, Zelver said head coach Trey Morris told him to intentionally serve wide. The Griz gave chase but couldn’t get a return.
“That was the first time we had served wide all match, and it was to his backhand so he probably wasn’t going to be expecting it,” Zelver said. “And that’s my best serve.”
He gave a wide smile, and he had earned it.
Zelver helped Bozeman High to team championships in 2014, 2016 and 2017 and won two individual titles along the way. He arrived at MSU without many Division I options to play tennis, but staying home to play at MSU made sense financially and emotionally.
“The M is like a badge of honor,” he said. “The community is also great. From having grown up in Bozeman, I know everyone here. Seeing the faces and everyone saying hi to me is really special during these matches. Being able to represent Montana tennis has also been something awesome.”
Zelver redshirted his freshman year in 2018 and went 3-4 in Big Sky singles play in 2019. During that season, his win at No. 6 singles helped secure a 4-3 match win against the Griz. He went 5-4 overall in singles play and 4-3 in doubles in 2020.
With Saturday’s win, he improved his doubles record this season to 6-6.
When Zelver first got on MSU’s campus, he recognized he needed to improve his game and his body. He’s put on 20 pounds over the years and was elected as a team captain for the second consecutive season this year.
“My level of certainly wasn’t up to par with these guys when I came in as a freshman,” he said. “Personally, I had a big learning curve and I had to improve a lot the first two years.”
He takes great pride in making himself into a player and teammate worthy of being a captain.
“I remember telling myself, I think as a sophomore, ‘There’s a very good chance I’ll never be the best player on this team,’” he said. “But I can work hard to do so, and I always will, but there’s a good chance I won’t (be a top player). So what I can do is make sure that I’m working the hardest every day and I always have the best attitude and the most energy.”
That effort has gotten him here, a member of a Big Sky championship team. The Bobcats will work for a tournament title next week, and then Zelver will look toward graduation and beyond. He will leave MSU with a degree in chemical engineering and a Hispanic studies minor. He doesn’t have a job lined up, but he’s not worrying about that yet.
He said he plans to visit teammates and friends in Europe over the summer. He has stops planned in Denmark, Portugal, the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany.
It’s hard to fathom a greater reward for five years of hard work and solid tennis.
“I think I deserve it,” Zelver said.
Another wide smile.