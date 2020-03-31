One of the top junior players in the Netherlands has joined the Montana State men’s tennis team, head coach Trey Morris announced on Tuesday.
Daan Van Dijk, who was born in Luxemburg and raised in the Netherlands, prepped at the European School of Bergen in North Holland. One of the top juniors in the Netherlands for several years, he rose to a national ranking of No. 3 in 2019, which allowed him to play on the international summer and winter cup tours, competing against Europe’s top juniors.
He became a national champion in doubles for the second time and finished second in the Netherlands singles competition. He is also part of the Dutch tennis federation’s national team.
“Daan is a player that will continue to develop greatly throughout his years at MSU,” Morris said. “He brings a wealth of international experience, professionalism and work ethic to our program. As a staff, we are very excited about Daan and can’t wait to get to work.”
Van Dijk expressed excitement in becoming a Bobcat. He will join the program as a freshman in August.
“I chose Montana State University because of coach Trey (Morris)," Van Dijk said, "and I have the same vision for the team’s future and my personal development. Another advantage is the beautiful environment in Bozeman and the opportunity to play on a team full of great guys.”
