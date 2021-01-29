Now that former Montana State head football coach Jeff Choate is off to Texas as an assistant, the Bobcats are tasked with replacing him.
That falls to MSU athletic director Leon Costello and the university’s search committee. Costello is declining to comment until a hire is made.
Since his hiring in May 2016, Costello has picked a handful of head coaches. While none of Costello’s previous hires will be as scrutinized as much as his upcoming one, here’s a look at some of them over the past five years:
n Danny Sprinkle men’s basketball
In March 2019, Costello announced it was his choice to not renew men’s basketball head coach Brian Fish’s contract. That led to a coaching search that took 19 days.
The Bobcats chose the candidate most familiar with MSU’s program. Danny Sprinkle grew up in Helena and played at the school from 1995-99, becoming one of the team’s top players in history. He was also an assistant at MSU from 2006-08 under head coach Brad Huse. He spent most of his assistant coaching career in Southern California at Cal State Northridge and Cal State Fullerton.
Sprinkle was a freshman on the 1995-96 team, the last time the Bobcats reached the NCAA Tournament. When he was introduced as head coach on April 4, 2019, he spoke about the desire to return to the Big Dance.
Midway through his second season as head coach, Sprinkle has a 25-18 record and is 16-10 in conference play. This year, the Bobcats are 6-0 in the Big Sky, which marks their best six-game start in conference since 1986-87.
Sprinkle’s hire energized a fan base after roughly 20 years of consistently finishing around .500. Attendance increased in 2019-20, which was one of the program’s goals.
Though the Bobcats went 16-15 in Sprinkle’s first season, the program’s trajectory pointed up because it was Year 1. Though it’s difficult to analyze closely because of the coronavirus pandemic, MSU has continued making strides in Year 2.
n Daniel Jones volleyball
After head coach JJ Riley resigned in May 2017, then-assistant Daniel Jones was named interim head coach.
Jones previously worked at Utah Valley and Utah. He was Riley’s top assistant for two years at MSU.
In 2017, the Bobcats went 10-16 and 6-10 in conference play. They doubled their win total from the year before and were in contention for a spot in the Big Sky tournament entering the final week of the season. After the program’s best showing in five years, Costello dropped the interim tag and Jones became the team’s head coach.
Two years later, MSU has now had three straight double-digit win seasons for the first time since 2003-05.
Though the Bobcats didn’t play in 2020, their 2019 season was filled with highlights like beating Idaho on the road for the first time since 1989 and winning their first conference tournament game since 2005.
n Lyle Weese track and field, XC
When head coach Dale Kennedy retired after 37 years with the Bobcats, Lyle Weese became the director of both the track and field and cross-country programs in 2018.
The Dillon native earned four all-American honors during his time as an athlete at MSU from 1998-2003. His time on the Bobcats’ staff began in 2009 as a volunteer assistant.
In 2019, MSU’s men’s cross-country program took third at the Big Sky Championships, the school’s best finish in eight years. Bozeman native Camila Noe became the Bobcats’ first women’s all-American by placing 30th at the NCAA Championships.
Similar to Sprinkle, Weese was a former Bobcat athlete himself. Similar to Jones, he was an assistant coach elevated to the top position on the staff.
n Trey Morris men’s tennis
Trey Morris became the Bobcats’ interim head coach in September 2019 when former head coach Jared Burnham left for the same position at Eastern Washington. Morris had only been on MSU’s staff as an assistant coach for a few weeks at the time.
The Bobcats went 5-4 in the shortened spring 2020 season.
Prior to his time at MSU, Morris had an all-conference career at Appalachian State in 2015-17 and spent a year playing professionally in Germany.
n Adam St. Pierre Nordic skiing
MSU hired Adam St. Pierre in November 2020. He previously lived in Boulder, Colorado, coaching the Boulder Nordic Junior Racing Team from 2006-2019.
St. Pierre grew up in New Hampshire and skied collegiately at Colby College in Maine. Before joining the Bobcats, he served as cross-country sport coordinator for U.S. Ski & Snowboard.
