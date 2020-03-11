Nellie Rose Talbot wanted to win badly, but she had done all she could.
The Montana State freshman zipped through her second giant slalom run and sat in first place. Then multiple competitors after her fell and didn't finish, allowing Talbot to remain at the top of the standings. She watched as her aspirations of winning a national championship became more and more realistic.
On the final run of the day, Denver’s Storm Klomhaus finished just quickly enough to take that hope away to take first.
After the race, MSU teammate Louis Muhlen-Schulte hugged Talbot. He reminded her of how the work up until this point was still worth it.
“Bad times lead to good times,” Muhlen-Schulte said with a smile.
Talbot, Muhlen-Schulte and Åge Solheim earned all-American accolades during the opening day of the NCAA Championships at Bridger Bowl Ski Area. Denver sits in first place as a team with 172 points while Montana State is fourth with 98. The event continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
“I have three more years to hopefully get first,” Talbot said with a smile. “I can’t wait.”
Klomhaus led Talbot by .72 seconds after the first run, and Talbot knew that was “quite a lot of time” to make up. But as the snow kept getting carved up from competition, several women on their second round of runs kept losing their footing.
Talbot felt like those mistakes here forcing her to second guess herself. She didn’t want their performances to affect her, but she also wanted to learn from those previous runs, too. She wanted to be prepared for certain bumps and deal with them correctly on her second run.
Talbot tried to play it smart. She normally can’t tell how well she performed, but as she neared the end and heard MSU supporters cheering her on, she was reassured. After her first run in 56.56 seconds, she concluded the second in 57.41 for a total of 1:53.97. She ended up second to become an all-American in her first season at MSU.
“You get a little anxiety, but it’s just the body telling you you’re ready to go,” Talbot said. “I needed to be aggressive and trust myself and be confident, and that’s what I did.”
Klomhaus ended in 1:53.35. Though she was intimidated by the other falling skiers, she had competed at the NCAA West Regionals which was in Bozeman two weeks ago and was familiar with the details of the hill.
Strong winds also factored in. The skiers’ lift and others at Bridger Bowl were periodically stopped throughout the day.
Klomhaus didn’t mind. She loves the unpredictability of the sport. While she felt those gusts at the beginning of her first run, she sliced right through any wind the rest of the day.
Klomhaus was simply happy to be competing at nationals for the first time. The senior has dealt with five knee surgeries in her career.
“So it’s really cool to have my really first healthy season back,” she said, “to be able to still get to that super-high level when I first came to school since it’s kind of my last year. … I just had that one chance to get that title I’ve been really wanting for four years.”
Denver’s Tobias Kogler also won the men’s GS with a two-run total of 1:46.93. He didn’t feel the winds played as much of a factor as they calmed down during the men’s race.
He also felt confident having raced in Bozeman two weeks ago.
“Smooth, never had a mistake,” Kogler said. “That’s the key in those conditions.”
Solheim, an all-American last season, concluded in sixth in 1:48.21. The sophomore was in fifth after a 53.47-second first run, but he wanted to be more aggressive on his second. His goal was to make the podium.
However, he hit softer snow midway through the race and lost speed, then slightly lost his balance near the end.
He’s aiming for that top-three finish during slalom races on Friday. He believes Wednesday shows him it’s possible.
“I would’ve been up there if it weren’t for those two mistakes,” Solheim said. “But it’s still a good day.”
Though he’s also a returning all-American, Muhlen-Schulte felt nervous after waking up and practicing Wednesday morning. The sophomore was tentative on his first run which he concluded in 54.4 seconds, which was 17th.
He slightly altered his game plan, and it worked. His time of 54.19 seconds was seventh best among second runs and helped him take 10th overall.
He expects to remain confident going into Friday.
“It’s bittersweet where I’m happy with the result, but at the same time, knowing how much is left in the tank, so it’s tough in that respect,” Muhlen-Schulte said. “But I’m definitely excited.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.