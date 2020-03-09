Bob Petitt rushed to his car in the early afternoon, hoping to catch ski runs in between classes.
Not many universities, he said, have something like Bridger Bowl Ski Area less than a half hour away from campus like Montana State. He wanted to take full advantage and squeeze in as much time on his skis as he could.
In 1981, Pettit skied for the Bobcats. He didn’t last long, he admits, because he was surrounded by “way better” racers than he was. But he taught lessons as Bridger Bowl in the ‘80s and became involved there again in 1998 when he moved back to Bozeman with his family. He loves the sport.
Petitt has helped organize five NCAA Championships at Bridger Bowl. MSU will host it for the eighth time, tying Colorado for the most. He recognizes the labor required to pull it off, the coordination of workers, the effort of volunteers. But this is what he and his staff signed up for.
The early mornings to treat the snow. The long days to set up the course. The late nights to finalize results. All of it worthwhile.
As the Bobcats prepare to compete in the NCAA Championships beginning Wednesday at Bridger Bowl and Thursday at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, hundreds of others are preparing the courses and facilities to host the event.
But all of this work, Crosscut operations director Sam Atkins said, is because those involved cherish the sport.
“It’s the biggest event of the year,” Atkins said. “So this is the time of year when everyone is tuning into the live stream, tuning into the live timing, and they’re watching the results and they care about the outcome of the race. So as the venue, of course there’s a number of things that can go wrong. Of course, we don’t like to think about those too much. But it’s a lot of pressure to make sure the race goes well and make sure everyone is happy and the conditions are set for the racers to have a good experience out on the course and to have a fair race and have the purest form of competition.
“That is at the heart of why this is such a big endeavor.”
Petitt estimates up to 200 volunteers are necessary to organize the race, including from Bridger Ski Foundation, and that’s just for the days of racing. That many people are needed to measure distance and mark the corners for courses, set up signs, keep the gates, assist media crews, help with safety maintenance, plan out parking and to help with results like collecting bibs from racers.
This hasn’t just been this week. Bridger and Crosscut hosted the NCAA West Regionals two weeks ago as well.
Evan Weiss, BSF’s executive director who’s serving as race chief for competition, treated the regional as a warmup for nationals. He has to coordinate between Bridger Bowl, MSU and the NCAA to ensure everything is set up.
BSF is prepared to host large events, Weiss said, but this week’s is bigger than most. His staff has been on the hill working for the past two weeks, as well as fulfilling coaching duties, to make sure the snow is in the best possible condition.
“It’s a tremendous amount of volunteer effort,” Weiss said. “We couldn’t do it without them. To get people that have the passion to do this, volunteer their time … thousands of hours have gone into making this event go.”
While the area did host nationals before as Bohart Ranch Cross Country Ski Center, this is the first time Crosscut itself will hold the event. Atkins feels this is a considerable milestone for his staff.
“We want to have everything just dialed,” he said.
The event has been organized for over a year. Infrastructure was worked on this summer, and conference calls between the many parties involved took place once a month throughout the fall to go over all the minute tasks necessary. Experts are being brought in like race-course officials, timers and technique judges flying in from as far as Alaska.
Generally, Petitt said, the largest events Bridger hosts are youth or amateur races. Now, he’s expecting about 70 athletes (about 80 Nordic skiers are expected as well) with 50-100 coaches and staff and up to 500 people in total.
Petitt believes the planning with everyone involved is the most difficult part. But if the best collegiate skiers in the country are showing up, he figures he better put on the best show he can.
MSU head alpine coach Kevin Francis said the Bobcats could raise their profile within the skiing community if they host a successful meet and compete well in the process. So this organization, he said, could help build the program.
“For me, putting on a good race is a huge priority. We want to show what we’re capable of, and it takes so many different people,” Francis said. “To bring all those together, it’s been no easy task, but it’s extremely important to us as a school, but also as a team.”
Bridger and Crosscut brought in high-tech groomers to create an optimal snow surface, which Francis said is “amazing” for the athletes. The snow is especially crucial for a quality event.
Nordic skiers, for example, want the surface to be solid, which requires more compaction passes with those groomers.
Atkins noted Crosscut’s crew is working tirelessly to prep for the magnitude of the event. That includes grooming twice a day, sometimes at 2 or 3 a.m. so the course is ready. While hosting regionals was enjoyable, he said that means essentially three straight weeks of trying to keep the snow in pristine shape.
And snow differs, Francis noted. Montana’s is drier, he said, whereas skiers coming from the east with lower elevations are accustomed to icier conditions.
Petitt said that’s why extra grooming is required, to take the air out of the snow and knock it around so it will stay together.
“Skiing is one of those sports where the conditions are so important,” MSU sophomore alpine skier Louis Muhlen-Schulte said, “and to be able to have a fair race matters so much. You kind of feel like you get robbed by the conditions if not.”
Still, those not from the area can sometimes need time to adjust, Francis added, as was the case when the Bobcats competed at nationals last season in Vermont.
But snow, as with any weather, is unpredictable. The groomers could easily have the course ready for racing, or two feet of snow could drop the morning of and create more havoc.
“You kind of rely on those people there helping you to figure it out,” Petitt said.
Organizers hope all of this work leads to an experience favorable for athletes and fans. Francis pointed out a jumbotron will be brought in as a sport like skiing often isn’t easy to watch. While accommodations have been made for fans to arrive, like extra spectator routes at Crosscut, it will also be streamed online.
Those involved want as many people there as possible. Volunteers who come from local clubs or from a variety of places in Montana including Big Sky, Red Lodge, Helena, Missoula or Whitefish all want to embrace the enjoyment of the sport with others.
Petitt said many of those workers are skiers, even former MSU racers, like him. They’re more than willing to find time for return trips back to the hill they fell in love with.
Those who put the NCAA Championships together have looked forward to this. The effort will be rewarding.
“This is definitely for love of the sport. It’s fun for me to be out on the hill and to be working with my team,” Weiss said. “I’m passionate about this. Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”