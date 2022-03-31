Thirteen Montana State skiers were named to the National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team Wednesday as released by the United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association.
Over 350 skiers were named to the all-academic team, including Bobcat skiers Kristiane Bekkestad, Jamie Casselman, Jack Conde, Issy Hendry, Brynne Hitchcock, Aubrey LeClair, Sophia Mazzoni, Joel Power, Anna Pryce, Isak Staurset, Nellie Talbot, Zak Vinter and Dawson Yates.
To make the all-academic team, skiers must have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, matching the highest GPA requirement of any coaches association academic team nationally, and skiers must participate at one of the three regional championships.
Missing from the all-academic team is MSU junior Riley Seger. Seger, a product of Vancouver, B.C. did not participate in this year’s regional championship, but did compete at the NCAA Skiing Championships where he garnered First Team All-America honors in giant slalom. In addition, Seger became the first Montana State student-athlete in history to receive the NCAA’s Elite 90 award.
The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while achieving the highest academic standard among their peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.
