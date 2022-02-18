Montana State junior Nellie Talbot placed fourth in the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association giant slalom qualifier on Thursday afternoon at Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado.
The Vail, Colorado, product posted a two-run total of 1 minute, 45.47 seconds. She clocked 53.86 in her opening run, the third of the heat. Colorado Mountain College’s Ainsley Proffitt won the qualifier in 1:44.98.
Other Bobcat finishers included Kristiane Bekkestad (15th in 1:46.77), Tegan Wold (19th in 1:47.23), Brynne Hitchcock (20th in 1:47.40) and Ylva Falksete (24th in 1:48.14).
The Bobcat men were led by Isak Staurset, who posted a two-run total of 1:44.10. He was followed by Dawson Yates (14th in 1:44.86) and Zak Vinter (32nd in 1:48.85). Jamie Casselman did not finish his first run, while Henry Heaydon came up empty in his second race.
Utah’s Joachim Lein won the men’s giant slalom in 1:42.78.
The races as part of the Denver Invitational were originally scheduled to take place in Aspen Jan. 18-20 but were relocated to Copper Mountain and Keystone. Results for GS races on Friday were not immediately available. Those results will be a part of the team standings for the DU Invitational, which will wrap up Monday at Keystone with slalom races. There were no team results for Thursday's races.
