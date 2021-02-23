Sophia Mazzoni and Reed Godfrey led the Montana State Nordic team in the classical events at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association’s Invitational on Monday morning at Westminster and Soldier Hollow. The alpine portion of the invitational was held Feb. 8-9 at Snowbird.
Mazzoni placed 13th overall, covering the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 17.1 seconds. Emma Albrecht (15th, 15:46.5) and Adrianna Proffitt (17th, 15:56.3) also scored points for the Bobcats. Aubrey Leclair finished 21st in 16:30.3.
Utah’s Novie McCabe won the women’s event in 14:24.3.
The Bobcats men were led by Godfrey, who placed 14th overall, covering the 10K course in 27:04.3. Eli Jensen (17th, 27:38.6) and Eli Hermanson (23rd, 28:29.6) also produced points for MSU. Ty Godfrey finished 25th in 29:29.3.
Colorado’s Magnus Boee captured the men’s classic title in 25:13.7.
With two events remaining, the men’s and women’s Nordic freestyle on Tuesday, Utah sits atop the team standings with 553 points. The Utes are followed by Colorado (444), Denver (384.5), MSU (369), Alaska Anchorage (318), Westminster (300.5), Colorado Mountain (128), Alaska Fairbanks (188) and Wyoming (69).
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.