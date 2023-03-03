Six Montana State skiers have earned All-Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association honors, the league announced this week.
Named to the All-RMISA First Team is freshman alpine standout Gianluca Boehm. Earning Second Team All-RMISA recognition are Henry Heaydon (Alpine), Kristiane Bekkestad (Alpine), Justine Lamontagne (Alpine) and Tilde Bångman (Nordic). Riley Seger (Alpine) garnered All-RMISA Honorable Mention kudos.
Boehm, a product of Samedan, Switzerland, recorded three top-five finishes in slalom this winter, including a runner-up showing at the Denver Invitational. He also produced four top-10 showings in giant slalom, including a sixth-place finish at the RMISA Championships.
Heaydon, a sophomore from Avon, Colorado, posted two top-10 finishes in slalom, including a third-place podium showing at the Denver Invitational. He had his best giant slalom race at the Colorado Invitational, finishing 10th overall.
Seger, a senior from Vancouver, B.C., registered three top-five finishes in giant slalom this season. He had his best race finishing fourth at the CU Invite.
Lamontagne, a freshman from Mont Sainte-Anne, QB, Canada, recorded four top-10 finishes in slalom, including a season-best fifth-place showing at the Westminster Invitational and the RMISA Championships. Her highest giant slalom finish was fourth at the RMISA Championships.
Bekkestad, a junior from Aal, Norway, notched four top-10 finishes in slalom, including third at the RMISA Championships at Alyeska Resort. Her highest giant slalom race was seventh at the RMISA Championships.
Tilde Bångman, a freshman from Oestersund, Sweden, was MSU’s lone Nordic representative. On the season, she recorded four top-10 finishes in freestyle, including third at the RMISA Qualifier. Bångman also recorded three top-10 showings in classical, including second at RMISA Qualifier.
The RMISA also announced its Skiers of the Meets for the 2023 season. Boehm captured the alpine award at the Denver Invitational following a second- and third-place finish in Slalom 2 and Slalom 1, respectively. Lamontagne won the RMISA Championships Skier of the Week after placing fourth in giant slalom and fifth in slalom.
Montana State will compete at the NCAA Skiing Championships, March 8-11 in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.