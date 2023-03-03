Let the news come to you

Six Montana State skiers have earned All-Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association honors, the league announced this week.

Named to the All-RMISA First Team is freshman alpine standout Gianluca Boehm. Earning Second Team All-RMISA recognition are Henry Heaydon (Alpine), Kristiane Bekkestad (Alpine), Justine Lamontagne (Alpine) and Tilde Bångman (Nordic). Riley Seger (Alpine) garnered All-RMISA Honorable Mention kudos.

Boehm, a product of Samedan, Switzerland, recorded three top-five finishes in slalom this winter, including a runner-up showing at the Denver Invitational. He also produced four top-10 showings in giant slalom, including a sixth-place finish at the RMISA Championships.


