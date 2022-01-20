Montana State junior Nellie Talbot opened her 2022 Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association season about the best way possible. The product of Vail, Colorado, captured the women’s giant slalom at the MSU Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Bridger Bowl.
Talbot had the fourth-fastest times in both the first and second runs, and combined, came out on top with a clocking of 1:37.12. Westminster’s Julie Toiviainen placed second in 1:37.45.
“Nellie did a lot of things right,” MSU alpine head coach Kris Shampeny said. “She really did a nice job attacking and pushing on the bottom part of the hill.”
The Bobcat women also received a top-10 showing from sophomore Kristiane Bekkestad, who placed ninth in 1:38.40.
“Kristiane had a nice first run and tightened up a little in the second,” Shampeny said.
Junior Tegan Wold completed MSU’s scoring, finishing 16th in 1:39.84. She had the ninth-fastest opening run.
“Tegan had a great first run,” Shampeny said. “She had good tactics and passed a lot of people. She had a little tougher time with the second set and over skied a bit, but she ended up having a solid day.”
Also posting finishing times for the Bobcats were Ylva Falksete, 24th in 1:40.83, and Brynne Hitchcock, 27th in 1:41.96.
All-American Riley Seger guided the MSU men’s contingent, placing third in a time of 1:34.82. Seger, a junior from Vancouver, British Columbia, had the fastest opening run, but was 15th in the second race.
Colorado’s Filip Forejtek won the giant slalom in 1:34.74.
“The second run was pretty rough for that group that was leading after the first run,” Shampeny said. “The fog moved in and it started snowing, making visibility difficult. It also got pretty bumpy on top, but Riley got through it and really picked up a lot of speed on the bottom.”
Seger was followed in scoring by Dawson Yates, 17th in 1:36.60, and Jamie Casselman, 20th in 1:36.74.
Yates, who was 26th after the opening run, finished with the seventh-best time in the second heat.
“Dawson had an early start time and really took advantage of a clean course,” Shampeny said. “Casselman was also very consistent, and we know he has the potential to go faster.”
Henry Heaydon finished 21st for the Bobcats in 1:36.87. He was followed by Zak Vinter, 32nd in 1:38.96. Isak Staurset did not finish the second run.
On Wednesday, MSU received a strong performance from its alpine squad, especially the women’s contingent, as Bekkestad finished runner-up in slalom, while Falksete and Talbot placed 10th and 12th, respectively, to conclude the MSU Invitational at Bridger Bowl.
Combined with two top-10 performances by Heaydon, sixth, and Yates, ninth, on the men’s side, the Bobcat alpine team totaled 148 points to squeeze past Denver and Colorado for second place.
Defending national champion Utah skied away with the team title, posting 760 points. The Utes were followed by MSU (506.5), Denver (504), CU (502), Alaska Anchorage (406), Westminster (308), Alaska Fairbanks (281), Colorado Mountain (162.5), and Wyoming (101).
Bekkestad had a consistent effort, posting the fifth-fastest time in the second run, for a two-run total of 1:52.89. Utah’s Katie Parker won the event in 1:52.59.
Falksete, a freshman from Oppdal, Norway, registered the second-fastest clocking in the second race to finish in 1:54.16. Talbot posted a time of 1:54.68.
Also contributing were Hitchcock, 13th in 1:55.76, and Wold, 15th in 1:56.76. Wold had the fourth-fastest opening run in 52.66.
Heaydon and Yates notched times of 1:46.92 and 1:47.61, respectively. Utah’s Bjorn Brudevoll captured the men’s title with a two-run total of 1:45.37.
Also producing points for MSU was Casselman, 14th in 1:48.01.
Rounding out MSU’s performances were Seger, 17th in 1:48.47, Staurset, 18th in 1:48.78, and Vinter, 23rd in 1:49.63. Seger posted the fourth-fastest second run in 53.74.