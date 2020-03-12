Leading a field of the best collegiate Nordic skiers, Emma Tarbath felt the best she had all season.
She collapsed in exhaustion after her NCAA Championships race. Even though she led most of the way, the Montana State senior knew she couldn't let up in her last week of racing.
Amid cancelled and postponed sporting events throughout the country because of the coronavirus pandemic, MSU hosted the second but now final day of the NCAA skiing championships on Thursday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. All winter and spring NCAA championships were cancelled, announced later during the day, which included the ski event.
After one day of alpine racing Wednesday, the Bobcats concluded nationals in seventh with 139.5 points. Utah won with 293 points.
An NCAA skiing liaison at the race Thursday declined to comment.
“I’ve been tracking this pretty closely for a little bit now, especially as we have these races happening right now that we really wanted to get off,” MSU head Nordic coach Matt Johnson said. “The trajectory of this has been looking pretty serious, so we’ve been talking about it and taking it seriously.”
An attempt to reach Johnson for comment after the NCAA's announcement was unsuccessful. Before the cancellations, Johnson and his skiers felt fortunate the event was still going on. He felt it was less of a danger because it was outside and people were spread out in a wider area rather than in an arena with thousands of people.
Johnson said the NCAA told organizers to not encourage more spectators or other people to come but to continue racing as before. Fans, including MSU alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud, were present.
“Crosscut has put so much effort into getting these races dialed,” Johnson said. “They’ve done an awesome job of putting the races together and hosting a really high-quality event, so it would be a huge disappointment if the races had to be cancelled.”
Johnson pointed out other skiing events around the world were halted. He also noted athletes from other colleges were called to leave as soon as races were over Saturday because their campus had been shut down.
He still worried about the potential of the coronavirus pandemic affecting the skiers.
“People are coming from all over the country and have been in airports and been exposed in different ways,” Johnson said. “I would say that I am not optimistic that with all the people coming from everywhere and all the travel that there’s not potential to have some infected people around.”
Tarbath heard some racers who qualified for nationals didn't attend and the colleges of some skiers competing had moved to online-only classes. She wondered when she would receive an email with similar news from MSU.
She found out that happened just hours later. Then the notice that her career was over followed.
Tarbath finished the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle in 14 minutes, 24.1 seconds, placing her 13th to lead MSU. Denver's Eveliina Piippo won in 13:21.1.
The Bobcats were seeded to compete earlier in the day as snow was falling, so they had to race through a softer course. But Tarbath had tapered her training for the past week in preparation for this.
Tarbath knew she was in the lead as coaches throughout the course said her times. But she knew fast athletes were trailing her, so she couldn't let up. She showed her exhaustion when she fell to the ground after crossing the finish line with the best time at the moment, but she was far from the only one.
As much as she was in pain, she was satisfied with her effort.
"I forget this sometimes, but if I can go out there and put on a race where I've thrown down all I can, then that's all I can ask for at the end of the day," Tarbath said. "Of course I always want to be on the podium, but you do what you can on the day and that's what counts.”
Freshman Zanden McMullen paced the Bobcats in the men’s 10k freestyle, finishing 15th in 24:55.6. Vermont's Ben Ogden won in 23:50.2.
McMullen had just competed in Germany during the FIS Nordic Junior World Championships last week, and he felt fatigue affected him midway through.
“It was kind of interesting, but in the long term it was good for my goals,” he said of having to push through his exhaustion. “I was able to deal with it pretty well.”
Though he had just been traveling, McMullen didn't want to think about coronavirus. He just wanted to focus on the competition.
He hoped the Bobcats could bounce back during scheduled races on Saturday. Johnson was proud of McMullen for performing that well against upperclassmen and was eager to see how he performed during races later this week.
But those competitions aren’t happening anymore.
