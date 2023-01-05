Let the news come to you

Montana State freshman Tilde Bångman finished runner-up in the women’s classic sprints at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Associations Nordic Qualifier on Wednesday morning. The race was held in conjunction with the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships hosted by Michigan Tech.

“It's not every day you get to celebrate a podium performance at the U.S. National Championships,” said MSU Nordic head coach Adam St. Pierre. “We are incredibly excited for Tilde.”

Bångman had the second-fastest qualifying time of 3 minutes, 19.28 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals. She put up a 3:25.36 to win heat No. 4 in the quarters to move on to the semifinals. Bångman posted a clocking of 3:30.44 to capture semifinal heat No. 2 to advance to the finals where she finished second in 3:26.24.


