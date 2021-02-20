Montana State sophomore Tegan Wold captured the slalom title at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships on Friday in Park City, Utah.
The product of Vail, Colorado, posted a two-run time of 1:47.44, just .13 seconds ahead of Denver’s Reece Bell.
The victory was Wold’s first as a Bobcat after reaching the podium on three occasions during the regular season. The slalom specialist finished 10th at last year’s RMISA Championships.
On Friday, Wold posted the fastest opening run and held the top position with the fourth-fastest second run.
“I’m so excited for Tegan,” MSU alpine coach Kevin Francis said. “It was her first win, and a regional champion to boot. It was a good day for the ‘Cats.”
Kristiane Bekkestad (seventh, 1:50.45) and Brynne Hitchcock (15th, 1:51.67) also scored points for MSU. Nellie Talbot (17th, 1:54.87) and Hanna Nyquist (23rd, 1:58.72) also competed for the Bobcats. The MSU women totaled 81 points, the best showing of the event.
The Montana State men’s squad placed three in the top 10, led by Louis Mühlen-Schulte, who placed sixth with a two-run time of 1:40.14. Mühlen-Schulte notched the fourth-fastest second run in 47.25.
Åge Solheim (ninth, 1:41.88) and Dawson Yates (10th, 1:42.12) also scored for the Bobcats. MSU’s Zak Vinter (22nd, 1:43.5) also competed. Riley Seger did not finish his first run, and Jamie Casselman, who posted 1:00.1 in his first go, did not finish his second run.
Utah’s Bjorn Brudevoll won the men’s slalom crown in 1:38.31.
As a team, the Bobcats posted 151 points after scoring 154 in giant slalom on Thursday. After four events, MSU sat in second place with 305 points, just 15 back of Westminster (320) and in front of RMISA powerhouses Colorado (297), Utah (286) and Denver (228).
The RMISA Championships will conclude Feb. 26-27 with the Nordic classic and freestyle races.
