Montana State juniors Riley Seger and Nellie Talbot placed third and fourth, respectively, in giant slalom on the opening day of the 2022 NCAA Skiing Championships at Park City Mountain Resort in Utah on Thursday. For their efforts Seger and Talbot garnered First-Team All-America honors.
Seger, a product of Vancouver, B.C., continued a strong winter season, posting the fastest opening time of the men’s race in 1 minute, 0.88 seconds. He finished the event with a two-run clocking of 1:58.20. Colorado’s Filip Forejtek won the national giant slalom title in 1:57.41.
MSU’s Isak Staurset and Dawson Yates sat in 17th and 25th, respectively after the opening run, but neither completed the second race.
Talbot, who was the 2020 NCAA runner-up in GS, finished fourth with a two-run clocking of 2:03.73. The native of Vail, Colorado, registered the third-fastest second run in 58.88 to solidify her All-America status.
CU’s Magdalena Luczak won the women’s NCAA title in 2:02.03.
Also scoring points for the Bobcat women were Kristiane Bekkestad (17th, 2:06.40) and Brynne Hitchcock (28th, 2:09.76).
The Nordic events also opened on Thursday afternoon with the 5/10K classical races.
Sophia Mazzoni and Anna Pryce finished 21st and 22nd overall. Mazzoni posted a time of 14:36.2, while Pryce crossed the finish line in 14:37.5.
Novie McCabe, fresh off her appearance in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, won the NCAA women’s classical crown in 13:22.8.
The Bobcats men’s Nordic contingent was led by Reed Godfrey, who placed 31st in 26:33.8, while Kai Meyers, competing in his first NCAA meet, finished 40th in 29:46.7.
Vermont’s Ben Ogden captured the men’s title in 23:43.1.
On Friday, Bekkestad joined Seger and Talbot as a First Team All-American after placing third in slalom.
The product of Aal, Norway, opened with the second-fastest time, posting 50.94. She followed with the fourth-fastest time in the second race (54.94) for a two-run total of 1:45.88, just .28-seconds behind slalom champion Katie Hensien of Denver, who clocked 1:45.40.
MSU also received points from Talbot (18th, 1:50.22) and Hitchcock (21st, 1:50.86).
The Bobcat men were paced by Yates, who placed 17th in 1:56.78. He was followed by Staurset (22nd, 1:57.88) and Seger (27th, 2:05.58).
Behind Bekkestad’s lead, MSU moved from ninth to sixth in the team standings. Defending national champion Utah holds a slim lead at the top with 405 points. The Utes are followed in the top 10 by Vermont (377.5), DU (372.5), Colorado (368), Westminster (231), MSU (184), Middlebury (180.5), New Hampshire (164), Alaska Anchorage (158) and Dartmouth (130).
The Nordic freestyle races will close out the NCAA Skiing Championships on Saturday morning at Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah.