Montana State ski standout Riley Seger was named to the 2022 Academic All-America Men’s At-Large Second Team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Tuesday.
Seger, a junior from Vancouver, B.C. becomes just the sixth men’s at-large Academic All-America selection in Montana State history, joining Todd Devries (1989/Tennis), Marek Gebicki (2005, 2006/Tennis) and Tyler Reinking (2012, ‘13/Skiing).
A 4.0 student in business finance, Seger was one of 10 student-athletes named in May to the All-District 6 academic squad, which covers NCAA Division I schools in Montana and 10 other states.
On the national ballot, Seger was one of 15 student-athletes named to the Second Team Academic All-America At-Large squad. At-large sports for men include fencing, ice hockey, golf, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming, tennis, volleyball, water polo and wrestling.
Last winter, Seger was the recipient of the NCAA's 2022 Elite 90 award at the NCAA Skiing Championships for top academic and athletic achievement. He garnered First Team All-America honors after placing third in giant slalom at the NCAA meet in March. During the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association season, Seger posted four top 10 finishes, including winning the GS titles at the Utah Invitational and the RMISA Qualifier. In 2021, Seger earned Second Team All-America accolades in giant slalom at the NCAA Skiing Championships.
Seger’s selection marks the 47th occasion a Montana State student-athlete has garnered Academic All-America status since 1976.
