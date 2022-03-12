Riley Seger, a junior at Montana State, is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Skiing Championships.
Seger, a product of Vancouver, B.C. majoring in business finance, currently carries a 4.0 grade-point average and was presented with the award at the national meet Friday at Park City Mountain Resort in Utah.
The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among their peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.
On Thursday, Seger was named a First Team All-American after placing third in giant slalom at the NCAA Skiing Championships. Seger is the first Bobcat in school history to be named an Elite 90 honoree.
Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above academically who have participated in a sport for at least two years with their school. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.
