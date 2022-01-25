Montana State junior Riley Seger won his second consecutive giant slalom in as many days as the Bobcat alpine ski team opened racing at the University of Utah Invitational on Monday afternoon at Park City resort.
Seger posted a two-run total of 2 minutes, 0.06 seconds after recording the fastest opening run (59.35) and the second-quickest second race (1:00.31). Seger dominated the event as runner-up Filip Forejtek finished in 2:01.29.
Also scoring for MSU were Isak Staurset, eighth in 2:02.59, and Jamie Casselman, 10th in 2:03.31. Casselman, a sophomore from Cranbrook, British Columbia, recorded the fifth-fastest clocking (1:01.27) in the second run. Henry Heaydon placed 18th in 2:04.72, while Dawson Yates didn’t finish his opening run and Zak Vinter didn’t start the second race.
The MSU men’s combined total of 84 points was the best of the race, while the Bobcat women produced 78 points, the second-highest total.
The MSU women were led by Nellie Talbot’s runner-up finish. The junior from Vail, Colorado, registered a two-run total of 2:05.02. Denver’s Katie Hensien won her second straight giant slalom race in 2:03.76.
Kristiane Bekkestad and Brynne Hitchcock placed 10th and 12th, respectively, combining for 41 points. Bekkestad finished in 2:09.59, while Hitchcock posted 2:09.88.
Ylva Falksete and Tegan Wold finished 14th and 16th, respectively.
In the team standings, Utah sits atop the standings with 510 points, followed by Alaska Anchorage (434), Colorado (411), Denver (381), MSU (364), Alaska Fairbanks (224), Westminster (137), Wyoming (97) and Colorado Mountain (68).
