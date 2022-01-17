Montana State's Reed Godfrey leads skiing team at MSU Invitational By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Jan 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State junior Reed Godfrey paced the Bobcats ski team as the MSU Invitational opened Saturday with the Nordic freestyle races at Lake Creek Ski Center in Ketchum, Idaho.Godfrey, a product of Canmore, Alberta, finished sixth, covering the 10k course in 27 minutes, 52 seconds. Denver’s Bernhard Flaschberger won the men’s title in 26:42.5.Also contributing to the Bobcats attack were Kai Meyers (23rd, 29:21.1), Eli Hermanson (25th, 29:23.4), Ty Godfrey (30th, 30:08.5), Jack Conde (33rd, 30:42.5) and Joel Power (30:51.8). Freshman Izzy Hendry led the MSU women’s team. The native of Canmore, Alberta, completed the 5k course in 16:52.1. She was followed by Anna Pryce (13th, 17:02.5), Aubrey LeClair (22nd, 17:53.1), Adrianna Proffitt (27th, 18:29.8) and Lily Murnane (31st, 19:08.0). Sophia Mazzoni was a non-scorer and placed 28th in 18:38.4.Utah swept the women’s podium, led by Sophia Laluki in 15:17.2.On Sunday in Ketchum, a pair of top-10 finishes highlighted MSU’s performance.Godfrey and Meyers finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the men’s 15k classic event. Godfrey, who also posted a top 10 showing in freestyle on Friday, covered the course in 38:54.3, while Meyers clocked 39:02.6. Denver’s Flaschberger captured his second straight individual win at the MSU Invitational in 37:18.9.Rounding out MSU’s finishers were Hermanson (25th, 41:39.6), Ty Godfrey (27th, 42:24.5), Power (32nd, 43:06.9) and Conde (33rd, 44:06.1).The Bobcat women were paced by Proffitt, who placed 15th by covering the 10k course in 34:10.6. She was followed by Pryce (16th, 34:14.8), Hendry (21st, 35:14.4); Emma Albrecht (24th, 36:14.3), LeClair (26th, 36:36.4) and Murnane (30th, 38:14.2). Non-scorer Mazzoni finished 19th overall in 34:55.7.For the second straight race, the University of Utah swept the women’s podium led by individual champion Novie McCabe in 30:42.9.At the midway point of the MSU Invitational, Utah sits atop the team standings with 404 points. The Utes are followed by Alaska Fairbanks 281, DU 272, Colorado 258, Alaska Anchorage 254, MSU 215 and Wyoming 101.The alpine races will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bridger Bowl. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Invitational Ty Godfrey Sport Skiing Reed Godfrey Team Izzy Hendry Kai Meyers Utah Recommended for you