Montana State skiers Justine Lamontagne and Riley Seger each placed third in giant slalom and gained First-Team All-America honors on the opening day of the 70th NCAA Skiing Championships at Whiteface Mountain on Wednesday afternoon in Lake Placid, New York.
Lamontagne, a freshman, opened her first ever NCAA race with the second-fastest clocking. She navigated the course in 1 minute, 6.06 seconds. Lamontagne stayed consistent with the third-fastest second run to post a two-run clocking of 2:12.49.
Also scoring points for the Bobcats was Kristiane Bekkestad, who finished 15th with a two-run total of 2:16.65. The duo notched 50 points, the fourth-highest total on the women’s side.
Utah’s Madison Hoffman won the national title in 2:10.66.
For the second consecutive NCAA Championships, Seger, a senior from Vancouver, B.C., placed third in giant slalom. Seger opened the event with the third-fastest time and posted a two-run clocking of 2:07.61.
He was followed by teammate Gianluca Boehm (11th, 2:08.42). Boehm, a freshman from Samedan, Switzerland, notched the fastest second run in 1:02.50. Henry Heaydon completed MSU’s scoring, finishing 27th in 2:10.90. The threesome recorded 58 points, third behind Colorado (94.5) and St. Michaels (58).
CU’s Filip Forejtek won the men’s giant slalom crown in 2:07.16.
On Thursday, MSU senior Reed Godfrey posted his team's top finish in the Nordic freestyle.
Godfrey covered the 10-kilometer race in 24:20.6, finishing 17th overall.
Graduate transfer Florian Winker also scored for the Bobcat men, placing 30th in 24:49.5. Joe Davis of Alaska Fairbanks captured the men’s freestyle title in 22:33.2.
Freshman Tilde Bångman led the MSU women in the 5k race, placing 23rd in a time of 14:01.3. Bångman was followed by Anna Pryce (25th, 14:01.6) and Sophia Mazzoni (30th, 14:07.9).
Utah’s Novie McCabe won the women’s freestyle crown in 12:46.3.
“Most of our skiers felt a little flat during the race,” said MSU Head Nordic coach Adam St. Pierre. “Sometimes that happens with travel. Our flatness hindered our ability to race to our fitness. Flatness may have prevented us from having our best results today, but we are set up well for good races on Saturday in the 20km classic mass start competitions.”
At the midway point of the championships, Colorado sits atop the team standings with 279.5 points. The Buffs are followed in the top 10 by Utah (263), Denver (230.5), Dartmouth (153.5), UAF (150), MSU (138), New Hampshire (122), Vermont (121), Middlebury (103) and Westminster (97).
