Montana State skiers Justine Lamontagne and Riley Seger each placed third in giant slalom and gained First-Team All-America honors on the opening day of the 70th NCAA Skiing Championships at Whiteface Mountain on Wednesday afternoon in Lake Placid, New York. 

Lamontagne, a freshman, opened her first ever NCAA race with the second-fastest clocking. She navigated the course in 1 minute, 6.06 seconds. Lamontagne stayed consistent with the third-fastest second run to post a two-run clocking of 2:12.49.

Also scoring points for the Bobcats was Kristiane Bekkestad, who finished 15th with a two-run total of 2:16.65. The duo notched 50 points, the fourth-highest total on the women’s side.


