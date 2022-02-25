Montana State’s Kristiane Bekkestad finished second in slalom with a two-run total of 1 minute, 25.63 seconds, just .39 seconds behind winner Denise Dingsleder of Westminster, on Thursday afternoon at the 2022 Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships/NCAA West Regionals at Steamboat Springs Resort in Colorado.
Bekkestad, a sophomore from Aal, Norway, had the second-fastest opening run in 41.55. She followed that effort with the fifth-fastest second race in 44.08. Earlier this season, Bekkestad won the slalom at the RMISA Invitational, and placed runner-up at the MSU Invitational at Bridger Bowl.
Also scoring points for the Bobcats in slalom were Nellie Talbot (18th, 1:28.07) and Brynne Hitchcock (21st, 1:28.75).
Bobcat freshman Henry Heaydon led the MSU men’s contingent, finishing ninth with a two-run clocking of 1:19.66. Rounding out MSU’s scoring were Dawson Yates (19th, 1:21.09) and Zak Vinter (23rd, 1:22.89).
Westminster’s Francesco Gori captured the men’s slalom title in 1:18.38.
At the midway point of the championships, Utah remains on top of the leaderboard with 334 points. The Utes are followed by Westminster (328), Denver (288), Colorado (241.5), MSU (233), Alaska Anchorage (205) and Colorado Mountain College (186.5).
The Nordic classic races will run Friday, with the freestyle events finishing the championships on Saturday afternoon at Howelsen Hill.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.