The Montana State women’s Nordic team put three skiers in the top 10 of the 10-kilometer classic race to guide the Bobcats at the Alaska Anchorage Invitational on Tuesday at Kincaid Park.

MSU newcomer Tilde Bångman finished eighth overall by covering the course in 31 minutes, 54.7 seconds. Also scoring for the Bobcats were Sophia Mazzoni (ninth, 31:58.1) and Anna Pryce(10th, 31:59.1). In all, the Nordic trio posted 66 points.

The Bobcat men’s Nordic squad was led in the 10k by Reed Godfrey (ninth, 26:56.7). He was followed by Kai Meyers (19th, 28:03.1) and Florida Winker (20th, 28:05.4).


