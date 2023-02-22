The Montana State women’s Nordic team put three skiers in the top 10 of the 10-kilometer classic race to guide the Bobcats at the Alaska Anchorage Invitational on Tuesday at Kincaid Park.
MSU newcomer Tilde Bångman finished eighth overall by covering the course in 31 minutes, 54.7 seconds. Also scoring for the Bobcats were Sophia Mazzoni (ninth, 31:58.1) and Anna Pryce(10th, 31:59.1). In all, the Nordic trio posted 66 points.
The Bobcat men’s Nordic squad was led in the 10k by Reed Godfrey (ninth, 26:56.7). He was followed by Kai Meyers (19th, 28:03.1) and Florida Winker (20th, 28:05.4).
Bobcat freshman Justine Lamontagne recorded the top finish for the MSU alpine contingent at Alyeska Resort, registering a two-run total of 1:36.02 in giant slalom. She was followed by Ylva Falksete (16th, 1:38.95) and Gabriella Holm (17th, 1:39.01).
Gianluca Boehm paced the MSU men, finishing ninth in giant slalom with a two-run total of 1:34.23. Also notching points for the Bobcats were Isak Staurset (12th, 1:34.44) and Tanner Perkins (19th, 1:34.98).
Bångman also guided MSU on Monday in the freestyle sprints, placing eighth overall, while Kate Oldham and Pryce placed ninth and 11th, respectively. Reed Godfrey led the men’s sprint finishing 15th, while Joel Power was 20th and Jack Conde 21st.
After six events, Utah is atop the team standing with 499 points. The Utes are followed by Denver (407), Colorado (403), MSU (351), UAA (348), Alaska Fairbanks (273), Westminster (170), Colorado Mountain (84) and Nevada (74).
The slalom races conclude the UAA Invitational on Thursday.
