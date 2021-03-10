Montana State made a big statement at the opening day of the NCAA Championships at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.
Competing in giant slalom, four Bobcats earned all-American honors, paced by first-team selection Åge Solheim, who finished fourth overall.
MSU’s Riley Seger, Louis Mühlen-Schulte and Nellie Talbot also garnered all-American second-team accolades. Along with solid performances from Tegan Wold and Kristiane Bekkestad, the Bobcats were atop the team standings after two events. MSU is tied with Westminster with 137 points.
MSU’s men’s alpine team consisting of Solheim, Seger and Mühlen-Schulte finished fourth, sixth and eighth, respectively, racking up 81 points. Only Utah (85) scored more points on the men’s side. The Bobcats women finished fourth on the day with 56 points, trailing just Colorado (94), Westminster (79) and Vermont (59).
Solheim, a junior from Staarheim, Norway, was 12th after the opening run. A delay due to a malfunctioning chair lift midway through the second run iced Solheim for about 10 minutes. Colorado’s Joey Young was the first skier down after the interruption and went off course, unable to finish his day.
Solheim was second in the gate, and after gathering himself, exploded for the fastest second run of the event, moving up eight spots. Solheim finished with a two-run clocking of 2 minutes, 2.86 seconds.
“Åge’s second run was beautiful,” MSU head coach Kevin Francis said. “It was on point, and it showed with his result. It was just an awesome thing to watch.”
Seger, who placed sixth in 2:03.41, notched the sixth-fastest time in both runs. Mühlen-Schulte (eighth) finished in 2:03.84.
“Everyone either moved up or stayed the same,” Francis said. “We were nervous but solid in the opening run. After the first run, we realized how great the snow was, and it made for an amazing day.”
Westminster’s Mikkel Solbakken won the men’s giant slalom title in 2:01.57.
Talbot, a sophomore from Vail, Colorado, and last year’s NCAA giant slalom runner-up, sat in 14th following an opening run of 1:05. Like Solheim, Talbot blitzed the second go, posting the second-fastest run to move up five spots, earning her all-American honors. Talbot registered a two-run total of 2:09.84.
Wold, a slalom specialist, finished 12th in 2:10.68, while Bekkestad, a freshman from Aal, Norway, skiing in her first NCAA meet, logged a two-run total of 2:11.49.
“We had a great team atmosphere with support from everyone,” Francis said. “We were a little passive on the first run, and we knew we needed to be aggressive on the second run to be fast. Riley, Louis and Nellie had a few bobbles, but they did a tremendous job. And Tegan had a career best in giant slalom. It was cool to see how well we did, and everyone is bought in to playing their part and getting points.”
Colorado’s Cassidy Gray captured the women’s giant slalom crown in 2:07.18
Following the Bobcats and Griffins in the top 10 are Colorado (119 points), Utah (108), Denver (97), Vermont (94), New Hampshire and Plymouth State (77), Alaska Anchorage (63) and Boston College (54).
“We felt we could’ve done a little bit better,” Francis said. “But we have no complaints. We feel we’re slightly more confident in slalom, so this was a great start to the championships.”
The Bobcats alpine team will finish the NCAA Championships with the slalom races on Friday.
