Behind a solid effort from its Nordic contingent, Montana State moved from fourth place to third in the final day of the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association's Invitational at Westminster and Soldier Hollow in Utah on Tuesday morning.
Skiing the 10/15-kilometer freestyle races, MSU totaled 118 points, while Denver recorded 93. The 25-point differential was just enough to move the Bobcats past the Pioneers.
MSU's top finishes belonged to Adrianna Proffitt and Reed Godfrey as both placed 10th overall. Proffitt guided the Bobcats women, covering the 10K course in 29:41.2. She was followed closely by Sophia Mazzoni (11th, 29:42.1) and Aubrey Leclair (15th, 30:39.8). Emma Albrecht was 20th in 31:12.
Utah's Novie McCabe won the freestyle in 26:29.3.
Godfrey paced the MSU men with a 10K clocking of 36:30.4. Eli Jensen (13th, 37:11.2) and Ty Godfrey (24th, 39:21.1) also scored for the Bobcats. Eli Hermanson was 31st in 43:24.8.
Utah's Sam Hendry won the men's freestyle in 34:21.3.
Utah won the team title with 762 points. The Utes were followed by Colorado (614), MSU (487), Denver (477.5), Alaska Anchorage (441), Westminster (300.5), Alaska Fairbanks (234), Wyoming (138) and Colorado Mountain (128).
The Bobcats Nordic team will ski in the RMISA Championships later this week in Midway, Utah.
