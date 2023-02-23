Let the news come to you

Behind three top-10 performances from its women’s alpine squad, the Montana State ski team sits in second place at the 74th Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association championships, which started Wednesday at Alyeska Resort.

MSU newcomer Justine Lamontagne finished fourth in giant slalom with a two-run total of 1 minute, 41.29 seconds. She posted the fourth-fastest second run to solidify a top-five showing. Also in the top 10 for the Bobcats were Kristiane Bekkestad (seventh, 1:42.19) and Gabriella Holm (10th, 1:43.34). Other MSU finishers included Ylva Falksete (13th), Tegan Wold (15th) and Brynne Hitchcock (20th).

As a unit, the Bobcat women recorded 79 points, finishing second to Westminster's 93.


