Behind three top-10 performances from its women’s alpine squad, the Montana State ski team sits in second place at the 74th Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association championships, which started Wednesday at Alyeska Resort.
MSU newcomer Justine Lamontagne finished fourth in giant slalom with a two-run total of 1 minute, 41.29 seconds. She posted the fourth-fastest second run to solidify a top-five showing. Also in the top 10 for the Bobcats were Kristiane Bekkestad (seventh, 1:42.19) and Gabriella Holm (10th, 1:43.34). Other MSU finishers included Ylva Falksete (13th), Tegan Wold (15th) and Brynne Hitchcock (20th).
As a unit, the Bobcat women recorded 79 points, finishing second to Westminster's 93.
Denver’s Sara Rask won the individual giant slalom title in 1:40.63.
Montana State freshman Gianluca Boehm paced the Bobcat men by placing sixth with a two-run total of 1:35.28. He registered the third-fastest second run in 47.37 seconds. Also posting points for MSU were Isak Staurset (10th, 1:35.58) and Tanner Perkins (16th, 1:36.58). Other MSU finishers included Jamie Casselman (23rd) and Dawson Yates (26th).
Alaska-Anchorage’s Leon Nikic won the event in 1:34.59.
As a team, the Bobcat men had the third-best performance on opening day by posting 65 points, just behind Westminster's 88 and Utah's 76.
Westminster is atop the team standings after two events, notching 181 points, followed by MSU (144), DU (135), Utah (123), UAA (114), Colorado (79), Nevada (71) and Colorado Mountain (57).
