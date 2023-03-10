2023 NCAA Division I Skiing Championships

Montana State's Kristiane Bekkestad competes during the NCAA Skiing Championships on Friday in North Elba, New York. 

 Dustin Satloff/NCAA Photos

The Montana State alpine ski team recorded its most dominate performance of the NCAA Championships on Friday afternoon as four Bobcats finished in the top 10 to garner All-America honors at Whiteface Mountain in North Elba, New York, catapulting MSU into fourth place in the team standings.

The Bobcat women picked up its second First-Team All-America honor as Kristiane Bekkestad placed fifth with a two-run total of 1 minute, 51.51 seconds. The top five finishers garner first-team accolades. Bekkestad, a junior from Aal, Norway, recorded the fifth-fastest second run.

Teammate Justine Lamontagne, a freshman from Mont. Sainte-Anne, Quebec, finished just .08 seconds behind Bekkestad to earn second-team kudos. Her first run of 56.99 was the sixth-fastest opening time. Lamontagne registered a two-run total of 1:51.59.


