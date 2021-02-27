The Montana State Nordic team recorded 107 points in freestyle at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships to solidify a third-place team finish on Saturday afternoon at Soldier Hollow in Utah.
For the second consecutive day, MSU freshman Sophia Mazzoni paced the Bobcats, finishing 11th after covering the 15-kilometer course in 46:48. MSU's Adrianna Proffitt (14th, 47:23.4) and Aubrey Leclair (19th, 48:58.7) also scored. Emma Albrecht finished 21st in 49:31.1.
Utah’s Novie McCabe won the women’s race in 42:43.6.
The Bobcats men were led by Reed Godfrey, who finished 12th, covering the 20K course in 52:55.6. Eli Jensen (18th, 54:06) and Ti Donaldson (20th, 55:10.7) also scored for MSU. Eli Hermanson (26th, 56:42.8) and Ty Godfrey (27th, 57:08.1) completed MSU’s day.
Colorado’s Magnus Boee won the men’s freestyle crown in 48:59.1.
Utah won the RMISA Championship for the 14th time, notching 680 points. The Utes were followed by Colorado (596), MSU (522), Denver (464), Alaska Anchorage (455), Westminster (320), Alaska Fairbanks (270), Colorado Mountain (146) and Wyoming (138).
MSU’s third-place finish was its best since 2018.
Montana State will ski at the NCAA Championships March 10-13 in New Hampshire.
