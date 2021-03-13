Montana State finished fifth in the final team standings following the Nordic freestyle events which concluded the NCAA Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Jackson Nordic Center in New Hampshire.
The fifth-place showing was MSU’s best since 2016 (fourth), and the third-best mark in school history as the 1969 squad also placed fourth.
Utah defended its 2019 title by posting 554 points. The Utes have captured three of the last four national championships. Following Utah in the top 10 were Colorado (522.5), Denver (442), Alaska Anchorage (411), MSU (383.5), Vermont (351), Northern Michigan (232), Westminster (212), New Hampshire (211) and Alaska Fairbanks (163).
The top Bobcats finish of the freestyle races belonged to sophomore Zanden McMullen. For the second straight NCAA race, the product of Anchorage, Alaska, just missed all-American status, placing 11th after covering the 20-kilometer course in 49 minutes, 38.3 seconds.
McMullen was followed by Reed Godfrey (17th, 50:39.4) and Eli Jensen (23rd, 51:24.4).
Colorado’s Magnus Boee, who dominated the national Nordic scene this winter, won the freestyle event in 48:02.4.
Adrianna Proffitt, who finished 18th after covering the 15K course in 41:00.7, led the Montana State women in freestyle. She was followed by Sophia Mazzoni (19th) and Aubrey Leclair (26th).
Utah’s Sydney Palmer-Leger took the women’s title in 38:31.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.