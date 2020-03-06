Montana State skiers spent more time in planes and hotels at the end of last season than they did in their own beds.
From Government Peak Recreation Area in Palmer, Alaska, to Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont, the Bobcats had to trek more than 4,200 miles to compete in the NCAA West Regional Championships and national championships in less than two weeks.
This season, however, the team will travel just 18 miles from campus to compete during the final week of the season. The Bobcats host the NCAA Championships beginning Wednesday at Bridger Bowl Ski Area and Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
Bridger Ski Foundation Nordic alum Marin Coletta from Colby College will also return home to compete at nationals. This is the junior’s second consecutive trip to nationals, and she qualified despite battling illness several times during the season. Coletta was the U18 junior national champion for classic sprinting.
MSU also hosted the West Regional last week, giving the alpine and Nordic ski qualifiers three weeks to practice on their home hill and Nordic course.
“To host NCCAs, this is a chance you don’t usually get as a college athlete,” said Haley Cutler, a junior alpine skier. “It cycles every few years, so for it to fall when we’re here is really lucky. We are all super excited, and I think going out there with the confidence knowing it’s our home hill, we can really take advantage of that.”
This is the eighth time MSU has hosted the national championships, which ties Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for the most at one location, and the first since 2012. There will be 148 athletes from 23 universities competing in alpine and Nordic skiing. Alpine events will take place Wednesday and Friday at Bridger Bowl, while Nordic events will run Thursday and Saturday at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
While the Bobcats are usually only home once a year, the chance to host a major event with high stakes gives the team the opportunity to host a bigger crowd. The Bobcats hope to have a large turnout from the MSU and Bozeman communities. Attendance to Nordic ski races is free; walk-in tickets for alpine are $40 or free with a Bridger Bowl ski pass.
“This is a really cool opportunity because (senior Emma Tarbath and I) have been to two NCAAs, and they weren’t in college towns, so the cheering squads were mainly family and the alpiners,” senior Nordic skier Anna Fake said. “But here we have the whole college, all our friends who don’t ski and the other sports teams close enough to watch. And for that aspect, to have a cheering section is cool and we look forward to it.”
For alpine, MSU has qualified three athletes on the men’s team — freshman Riley Seger and sophomores Åge Solheim and Louis Muhlen-Schulte — and three on the women’s — freshmen Nellie Talbot, Tegan Wold and Cutler. The Nordic team qualified two men — Zanden McMullen and Eli Jensen — and three women — freshman Aubrey Leclair and seniors Tarbath and Fake.
Solhiem and Muhlen-Schulte, both sophomores, are returning all-Americans and placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in slalom at last year’s national championship. Cutler, a transfer from New Mexico, Tarbath and Fake have all received all-America honors.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I’m going to go out there, lay down whatever I have that day, and if I don’t place well, then I don’t,” Tarbath said. “But I know I’d given it my all in a sport like this if I can finish on empty. That’s all I can ask for at the end of the day.”
Aside from the travel, staying home for nationals gives MSU skiers the other major advantage of extra runs and workouts as well as the opportunity to tune up their gear to perform at its best for the conditions.
Monday and Tuesday prior to the race are official training days, but MSU’s alpine team has four more runs on the mountain, and the Nordic team will work on perfecting speed and techniques on its course.
“Alpine skiing is hard on the body, and you can definitely get some injuries. To have them feel this good now in this part of the year, that volume is going to go a long way on race day,” MSU alpine head coach Kevin Francis said.
“Nordic is kind of like running a marathon, and you have to have the exact right fitness, mentality and equipment on the exact day,” Nordic head coach Matthew Johnson added. “We’ve had a lot of opportunities to get on our race course, do time trials and race West Regionals on it, and we’ve had time to test the wax we put on the bottom of our skis, which is a huge factor in Nordic ski racing.”
According to the team, Nordic and alpine courses as close together as Bridger Bowl and Crosscut at competitions is uncommon, making a unique dynamic for the two teams. With the combination of easy access between the two locations and the staggered schedules of the Nordic and alpine races, both teams will be able to cheer on their teammates in person rather than checking their phones for updates, team members said.
“We are such different sports, but it’s going to be nice to not train and compete at the same time so we can go support them and they can support us,” Muhlen-Schute said. “Sometimes we race on completely different weekends, and you’re cheering each other on through the phone, which is tough at times. But now we get to do it in person, and this will help us work together better, in the gym but also in the field and feel like we are a complete team.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.