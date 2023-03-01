The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced Tuesday the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships, to be held March 8-11 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg and Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York.
Participants are selected on a regional basis from two designated regions for Alpine skiing (East and West Regions) and three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee. A maximum of 12 student-athletes (three per gender per discipline) may be selected from an institution.
Qualifying for Montana State are Gianluca Boehm, Henry Heaydon, Riley Seger, Kristiane Bekkestad, Justine Lamontagne, Reed Godfrey, Florian Winker, Tilde Bångman, Anna Pryce and Sophia Mazzoni.
Only four schools qualified complete teams led by three-time defending champion Utah, along with Colorado, Vermont, and Dartmouth. Denver qualified 11 skiers, while MSU, New Hampshire, Alaska Anchorage and Middlebury qualified 10.
Alpine events will be held Wednesday, March 8 and Friday, March 10 at Whiteface Mountain. Nordic events will run Thursday, March 9, and Saturday, March 11 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. This year’s skiing championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com. Visit www.ncaa.com/liveschedule to watch all the action.
