Montana State junior Louis Mühlen-Schulte earned first-team all-American honors after finishing fifth in slalom at the NCAA Championships on Friday afternoon at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire.
Mühlen-Schulte, along with teammates Åge Solheim and Riley Seger, racked up 66 points to capture the men’s slalom top spot. And, combined with its 81 points in giant slalom, the Bobcats alpine squad beat Utah (147-143) for best performance on the men’s side at the NCAA meet.
Mühlen-Schulte had a consistent two-run time of 1 minute, 30.7 seconds. Solheim collected his second all-American accolade by placing eighth with the fourth-fastest opening run by finishing in 1:30.57. Seger finished 17th in 1:31.46.
“The guys were so impressive,” MSU alpine head coach Kevin Francis said. “It was tough. There was so much attrition, so many hikers and people making big mistakes and we came down and skied super solid. Louis and Åge probably could’ve skied faster, but they took care of business and stayed on course and put themselves in a good place. It’s pretty cool to see the guys place first overall at the NCAAs.”
Vermont’s Mathias Tefre won the slalom title in 1:29.09.
Freshman Kristiane Bekkestad paced the MSU women’s contingent, finishing ninth with a two-run total of 1:42.1. Nellie Talbot placed 23rd in 1:48.8.
“Bekkestad knew she could do better, so she’s a little disappointed,” Francis said. “Certainly today, a top ten was not easy to accomplish so I have to give her a ton of credit. It’s her first NCAAs, and she had two great results and she’s got three years left.”
Sophomore Tegan Wold, who was the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association slalom champion and the RMISA slalom MVP, had a tough opening run. She hit a hole two-thirds of the way down the course, putting her 32nd after the opening run. The Vail, Colorado, product showed her moxie in the second run by posting the fastest time in 47.95 seconds, 1.35 seconds faster than any competitor. Wold finished 29th in 2:37.53.
“For Tegan, a big hole developed right before she went,” Francis said. “The girl ahead of her crashed, and then Tegan crashed before they were able to get a rake on it. She had a great run going, and she would’ve been solidly top ten.
“But credit to her, she got to go down again and showed everyone how to do it,” Francis added.
Denver’s Amelia Smart won the women’s slalom crown in 1:38.9.
Utah remained atop the team standings with 425 points. The Utes are followed in the top 10 by Colorado (372.5), Denver (344), MSU (311.5), Vermont (297), Alaska Anchorage (262), Westminster (210), New Hampshire (171), Plymouth State (131) and Boston College (118).
The NCAA Championships will conclude Saturday with the Nordic freestyle races.
