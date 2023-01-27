Montana State freshman Justine Lamontagne got her collegiate racing career off to a fast start as the product of Mont Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, placed fifth in the second slalom event of the afternoon as the Bobcat alpine squad opened its Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association schedule at the Westminster Invitational on Thursday at Snowbird Ski Resort in Utah.
The RMISA alpine season kicked off with two slalom events (four races in all) on the women’s side. The men’s slalom races will take place on Friday.
Montana State All-America standout Kristiane Bekkestad led the Bobcats in the opening slalom event by placing eighth overall with a two-run total of 1 minute, 40.14 seconds. The junior from Aal, Norway, posted the second-fastest opening run in 47.95 seconds. Bekkestad was followed in scoring by Ylva Falksete (17th, 1:41.74) and Tegan Wold (18th, 1:41.81).
Utah’s Madison Hoffman won the opening slalom in 1:37.83.
The Bobcats placed three skiers in the top 10 in the second event, paced by Lamontagne’s two-run total of 1:37.43. Lamontagne recorded the second-fastest time (50.41) in the final race of the day. Also scoring for MSU were Bekkestad (seventh, 1:38.71) and Falksete (ninth, 1:39.69).
Denver’s Sara Rask captured the individual crown in the second event in 1:34.49.
After the women’s slalom, Utah sits atop the team standings with 182 points. The Utes are followed by Denver (181), MSU (129), Alaska Anchorage (127), Westminster (111), Colorado (109), Nevada (58) and Colorado Mountain (29).
