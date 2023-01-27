Let the news come to you

Montana State freshman Justine Lamontagne got her collegiate racing career off to a fast start as the product of Mont Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, placed fifth in the second slalom event of the afternoon as the Bobcat alpine squad opened its Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association schedule at the Westminster Invitational on Thursday at Snowbird Ski Resort in Utah.

The RMISA alpine season kicked off with two slalom events (four races in all) on the women’s side. The men’s slalom races will take place on Friday.

Montana State All-America standout Kristiane Bekkestad led the Bobcats in the opening slalom event by placing eighth overall with a two-run total of 1 minute, 40.14 seconds. The junior from Aal, Norway, posted the second-fastest opening run in 47.95 seconds. Bekkestad was followed in scoring by Ylva Falksete (17th, 1:41.74) and Tegan Wold (18th, 1:41.81).


