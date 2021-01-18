Montana State sophomore Zanden McMullen continued his early season success placing second in the men’s 20km classical race at the RMISA Invitational in Utah on Monday afternoon.
McMullen covered the Soldier Hollow course in 52 minutes, 27.9 seconds, just a second behind Utah’s Sam Hendry. The race was the highest finish of his MSU career. Last winter, McMullen’s highest place finish was fourth in classical at the Denver Invitational.
“It was a really exciting day of racing,” first-year Bobcats head coach Adam St. Pierre said in a program news release. “The 20km classic on a hard course at altitude in warm conditions is very challenging. Zanden skied near the front of the race all day and it came down to a sprint at the end.”
Following McMullen’s performance for the Bobcats were Eli Hermanson, 10th, 55:14.8, Eli Jensen, 19th, 58:44.3, and Reed Godfrey, 20th, 59:05.7. McMullen, Hermanson and Jensen combined for 74 points, the third highest men’s Nordic total of the event.
“Eli Hermanson had the best race of his career,” St. Pierre added. “It was also nice to see Eli Jensen and Reed Godfrey hold on for top 20 finishes, as well.”
The MSU women were paced by Sophia Mazzoni, who covered the 15km course placing seventh in a clocking of 42:24.6. She was followed by Emma Albrecht, 18th, 46:01.7, Arianna Proffitt, 19th, 46:44.9, and Aubrey LeClair, 25th, 47:52.3.
“Sophia is really skiing into her fitness after a rough year recovering from an injury,” St. Pierre stated. “Her seventh place was a great result.
“Emma is getting into her rhythm and Adrianna is learning the ropes in her first season on the RMISA circuit,” he added. “Aubrey was feeling tired from her training and racing the past weeks and some rest will allow her to get racing fit.”
Utah’s Sydney Palmer-Leger captured the women’s classic title in 40:53.3.
After the Nordic portion of the RMISA Invitational at Utah, the Utes sit atop the team standings with 394 points. They are followed by Alaska Anchorage 319, Colorado 288, MSU 262, Alaska Fairbanks 218, Denver 203, Colorado Mountain 0, and Westminster 0.
The alpine giant slalom races will be held Feb. 11-12 at Park City Mountain Resort.
