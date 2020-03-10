Looking back, Jan Stenerud asked himself if it was fun winning a Super Bowl. Then he laughed. Of course it was.
The Montana State alumnus won a championship with the Kansas City Chiefs on his way to becoming a Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker. But plenty about his line of work wasn’t as enjoyable. He said he often felt nothing but pressure.
Stenerud knew what he signed up for. That’s why he played for nearly 20 years.
Football wasn’t the primary reason he moved from Norway to the United States, though. Skiing was. He enjoyed the stress-free environment of that sport that he grew up on. As much as he excelled playing football, skiing has Stenerud’s heart.
“You’re only two games away from unemployment because if you have two bad games in a row, why should they keep you? Sorry,” he said of football. “If you’re struggling a little bit, they’re not going to keep you. So it’s not so much the pressure of the team but the pressure of your livelihood. So that’s why I talk about the fun of (skiing) flying through the air for about 300 more feet.”
That’s why he and other MSU skiing alumni are thrilled to return to Bozeman for the NCAA Championships which begin Wednesday at Bridger Bowl Ski Area and Thursday at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
Stenerud hasn’t watched college skiing in over 50 years. He’s looking forward to the thrill of the event and watching the Bobcats persevere while showing their talent.
“They train hard. They’re good at it,” he said. “It’s a national collegiate championship, so to me, it’s a pretty darn big deal. I enjoy skiing more than football, let’s put it that way.”
Stenerud’s journey has been well documented. Because of his performance while in Norway, he received a letter from MSU with a scholarship offer in 1962.
He might not have taken it seriously if he didn’t recognize another name on the letter: Tor Fageraas, another Norway native. Stenerud knew he had won two junior national championships in Nordic combined and eventually won a national collegiate meet as well. That easily grabbed Stenerud’s attention.
Stenerud competed at MSU from 1963-65. His main sport was ski jumping, which has since been discontinued. He became an all-American by finishing fourth at nationals in 1963 and ‘64 while winning the Big Sky championship both of those seasons when skiing was sanctioned in the league.
“Then I got into football,” he said, “and that was the end of my ski career.”
Stenerud, 77, planned on attending this week’s competition with Fageraas, who also hasn’t watched a collegiate ski meet in nearly 60 years. The two met in Bozeman last summer and discussed the possibility of watching the NCAA Championships.
As time passed, Stenerud kept thinking about it. He grew up watching the sport and still does — he knows off the top of his head that 624 is his television channel for that. He would have the opportunity to watch it live in Bozeman, a place he still visits two or three times a year to golf and watch other MSU sports.
He was also going to be traveling to Boise, Idaho, when he’s inducted into the Big Sky Hall of Fame’s inaugural class on Saturday. And Bozeman, still, is one of his favorite places in the country anyway.
“Skiing is the biggest sport in Norway by far,” Stenerud said, “so that’s kind of in my blood.”
Much of the skiing community, not just in Bozeman but across the country, is eager for the week. Bobcats alpine head coach Kevin Francis said “people come out of the woodwork” when the NCAA Championships are in Bozeman, which it last was in 2012.
MSU sophomore alpine skier Louis Muhlen-Schulte, who became an all-American last year, called competing in nationals last year an “eye-opener.” Muhlen-Schulte, who also moved to America to join the MSU ski team from Australia, said the event is unlike any other he’s experienced.
“It’s really phenomenal and a great experience, and then to have it here in Bozeman on our home hill, it’s the pinnacle,” Muhlen-Schulte said. “There’s the build up, and I know what to expect now.”
Francis believes the Bobcats will be confident competing in familiar territory. Extra practice time here, he hopes, should allow them to compete to their potential.
He wants to prepare the Bobcats the best he can. If he does, Francis expects them to be competing for national championships.
Alumni like Stenerud will be there to see it.
“I’m looking forward to this,” Stenerud said, “like I’m looking forward to going to any other big sporting event.”
