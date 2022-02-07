FAIRBANKS, Alaska – The Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Invitational resumed action with the Nordic freestyle races on Saturday afternoon at Birch Hill. The RMISA Invite began Jan. 20 at Bridger Bowl with slalom, before moving to Park City, Utah, for the giant slalom races three days later.
Izzy Hendry posted MSU’s top time placing ninth in the women’s 5k freestyle at 15:50.3. She was followed by Sophia Mazzoni (15th, 16:17.1), Adrianna Proffitt (19th, 16:50.3), Emma Albrecht (20th, 17:08.4) and Lily Murnane (24th, 17:43.4).
Utah’s Sydney Palmer-Leger won the women’s race in 14:35.1.
The Godfrey twins guided the Bobcat men’s squad. Reed Godfrey placed 17th overall in 27:39.3. He was followed by Ty Godfrey (22nd, 29:08.2), Jack Conde (23rd, 29:20.2), Kai Meyers (24th, 29:27.9), and Eli Hermanson (27th, 30:21.5).
Denver’s Bernhard Flaschberger captured the men’s crown in 26:36.0.
With just the Nordic classic races remaining, Utah sits atop the team standings with 520 points, followed by Denver (439), Colorado (399), MSU (390), Westminster (299), Alaska-Anchorage (261), Colorado Mountain (181), and Alaska-Fairbanks (114).
