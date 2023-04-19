When Bozeman senior Phineas Fischer was looking at potential colleges to attend, the options were limited. That's because Fischer planned to compete on a Nordic skiing team, which he said “drastically reduces” the number of schools with NCAA programs.
So he looked all over the United States, from the East Coast to back closer to home. Eventually, it led him to Montana State.
“At the end of the day, we realized that Bozeman has some of the best Nordic skiing out there and was the closest and had some great training,” Fischer said. “And it looked like a really good opportunity for me to grow and thrive in the next four years.”
Fischer officially signed his letter of intent to compete on MSU’s Nordic skiing team during a signing ceremony Wednesday at Bozeman High. Fellow senior Ursula Vlases also signed to play women’s soccer at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy during the ceremony.
Fischer has been competing in Nordic skiing since moving to Bozeman in 2010 and has especially focused over the past two years on eventually competing collegiately. He added that the “world-class skiing” in the Bozeman area and the education options at MSU made it an easy choice.
He said he’s currently undecided on a major, but is considering pre-med with an emphasis in biology or kinesiology.
Fischer is also the first Bozeman native to join the Bobcats’ Nordic skiing team since Noah Andersen, who graduated after the 2017-18 season. Fischer said he's been thankful for his time with the Bridger Ski Foundation and is looking forward to continue thriving in an "amazing ski community."
“All the teams here put in a lot of work to make this super encouraging and supportive community that athletes can thrive in,” Fischer said. “It feels good to continue that, and I'm looking forward to working with the community and improving upon it and being able to use it and become the best athlete I can.”
He added that he’s also excited to compete in the RMISA circuit — which all the Western Nordic NCAA programs compete in — and “mix it up with other collegiate athletes.”
“It is super competitive and pretty intense and they don't split into age groups,” Fischer said. “So I'm excited to race against some older kids and some kids my age.”
Vlases signs with U.S. Coast Guard Academy women’s soccer
Initially, Ursula Vlases didn’t consider attending a military academy for college.
But once a close friend told her about the search and rescue program at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Vlases was immediately interested. Vlases has long-held a dream of flying search and rescue helicopters and discovered military academies had some of “the best programs,” she said.
Vlases was also looking to play collegiate women’s soccer. After visiting the USCGA this past summer, meeting with the team and learning more about the Coast Guard’s “humanitarian-based” mission, Vlases said she was sold.
“It's really exciting,” she said after signing her letter of intent Wednesday. “I'm really grateful for all the people in my life who helped me get to this point and I'm really excited for what's to come.”
With the USCGA located in New London, Connecticut — over 2,200 miles east of Bozeman — it’s also a chance for Vlases to experience an entirely new environment.
“I love Montana,” Vlases said. “I was born in Bozeman. It's my favorite place ever. But I'm really excited for something new, and I hope to come back (to Bozeman when I can).”
Vlases, who mostly plays center-midfielder, is also looking forward to joining the Bears’ women’s soccer program, which competes at the Division III level in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference.
“I hope to make a difference on the team and push myself, and the coaches are really, really strong women because they all went through the program as well,” she said. “I'm really excited to play with them.”
She also credits her parents, teammates and coaches for getting her to this point, especially within the Bozeman girls soccer program.
“This high school season, we just had an unbreakable bond. It was my second family,” Vlases said. “They were so fun to play with. I'm so grateful for my coaches because they really pushed me to be the best player that I could be.”
Building off her time at Bozeman, Vlases said she’s most excited for “a new experience” at the USCGA.
“I'm excited to meet new people and I'm also really excited for my future career,” she said. “It's my dream job, just to fly around.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.