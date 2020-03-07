Just two lifts into his first set of weight training with his new team, Louis Muhlen-Schulte began to stand out.
It wasn’t because of his strength, though. Then a freshman, Muhlen-Schulte walked around the weight room clapping and cheering for his Montana State teammates.
He didn’t just go to a few. He encouraged the strongest. He supported the weakest. Each one of his peers, he was rooting for them.
“We’ve got a good one on our hands,” MSU alpine head coach Kevin Francis thought to himself.
Now a sophomore and returning all-American, Muhlen-Schulte hasn’t changed. The South Yarra, Australia, native has boosted his team, and in the process, became a standout athlete for the Bobcats.
Muhlen-Schulte hopes to follow his performance from last season at the NCAA Championships hosted by MSU at Bridger Bowl Ski Area and Crosscut Mountain Sports Center beginning Wednesday and going through Saturday.
“Moving halfway across the world by yourself is definitely a big step,” Muhlen-Schulte said, “but I think it was one that I wanted to make because of my passion in the sport.”
Muhlen-Schulte is not from a ski family. His mother didn’t participate in the sport, and his father didn’t learn how to until he was 20. Muhlen-Schulte said he learned to surf before he skied.
He just loved all sports. He grew up watching Australian skiing legends and idolizing Americans like Bode Miller and Ted Ligety. He closely examined their styles and found ways he could mix aspects of theirs with his.
So Muhlen-Schulte stuck with the sport. He grew up thinking he was becoming a rising star and felt if he was going to progress he had to move to the United States.
His attitude of himself changed, however, with the “eye-opening experience” of moving to another country. The skiing was much different. The training window for Muhlen-Schulte expended from three months to roughly six, he said. The move forced him to improve himself in order to compete at the level he wanted.
“That was a huge, huge change for me,” Muhlen-Schulte said. “And to progress, I knew it was kind of a necessary step, so it was tough at first being away from the family for so long, but it’s one that made sense to make, and I haven’t really looked back at it ever since.”
Muhlen-Schulte wanted the platform of collegiate skiing, which he said is “pretty phenomenal,” while pursing an education. He spent two years going to high school in California and spent a year focusing on skiing. In March 2018, Muhlen-Schulte was second in Super G and sixth in slalom in the FIS National Junior Championships, among many other top-20 finishes that year.
MSU recruited Muhlen-Schulte out of high school but had to wait for a year before he joined the program. Utah head alpine coach JJ Johnson, who worked with Muhlen-Schulte on the national team, recommended the young skier to Francis.
In fact, all the coaches Francis talked to about Muhlen-Schulte lauded him for his character, work ethic and potential. The MSU coach believed all of it when he saw him in his first day of lifting weights with the team.
“Bozeman and the Montana area really stuck out to me I guess,” Muhlen-Schulte said with a smile. “It’s kind of home and similar to home, so I ended up here and ended up loving it.”
Francis noted Muhlen-Schulte is willing to coach the other athletes as much as his staff some days. He’s earned their trust that quickly.
“Team leader naturally,” Francis said. “Great guy. Great athlete. Just what you’re looking for.”
Francis knows Muhlen-Schulte’s accomplishments, as easy as he might make them look, have required navigating tribulations to accomplish.
Last season at the NCAA Championships, Muhlen-Schulte was third after his first run in giant slalom. But he hit a hole at the wrong angle, forcing his ski to pop off on his second go. He wasn’t given credit for finishing the competition.
Muhlen-Schulte shed tears in a moment of emotional disappointment, Francis said. Nothing Muhlen-Schulte could’ve done would’ve prevented that, but he was frustrated anyway.
Lack of control is occasionally a difficult concept for Muhlen-Schulte to comprehend. He wants to prepare as much as he can. He moved across the globe for this. He maintained his fitness and health year-round for this.
Still, some aspects of the sport can’t be anticipated. When results aren’t in his favor, he expresses his discouragement.
“Skiing is one of those sports where you can put in so much planning and effort and time,” Muhlen-Schulte said, “and there’s just so many uncontrollables that sometimes you can’t hope for too much because that’s when you get to the point where you start planning, and you can’t plan everything.”
Muhlen-Schulte remained focused that week. He approached slalom, his event of expertise, with confidence. He made the all-American second team by placing seventh with a two-run total of 1:42.93.
As Francis said, Muhlen-Schulte can make the sport look simple and easy sometimes.
“To see him go through that, a tough situation, and maintain a good attitude after a few tears, but maintain a good attitude and continue to persevere, I think that just speaks to his approach,” Francis said. “He takes hits as hard as anybody else, but he’s got the ability to come back from them and do some amazing things.”
Francis believes Muhlen-Schulte will excel when he learns to remain consistent. After a turbulent beginning to the season, Francis trusts his skier will be “firing on all cylinders” after training leading up to nationals.
Muhlen-Schulte will feel more at ease and more confident racing at a place he considers home. He’s determined to do all he can to prep for the event. As emotional and energetic as he is, he’s dedicated to making sure everything he can control goes in his favor.
“That’s what makes a champion,” Francis said.
