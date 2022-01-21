Fresh off its runner-up performance at the MSU Invitational, the Montana State ski team continued its early season successes in slalom as the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Invitational opened Thursday with slalom at Bridger Bowl.
The RMISA Invitational is a conglomeration of three races held at three separate venues: Bridger Bowl, Park City, Utah and Fairbanks, Alaska.
Bobcat sophomore Kristiane Bekkestad captured the women’s slalom with a two-run total of 1 minute, 46.69 seconds. Her 52.89 clocking was the fastest in the opening run, and the product of Aal, Norway totaled 53.80 in the second race to edge out Denver’s Katie Hansen, who posted a time of 1:47.25.
Also scoring points for the Bobcat women were Nellie Talbot, 13th in 1:49.45, and Brynne Hitchcock, 14th in 1:49.56. Ylva Falksete and Tegan Wold finished 18th and 23rd, respectively.
For the second consecutive day, Henry Heaydon and Dawson Yates posted top-10 finishes on the men’s side. Heaydon, a freshman from Avon, Colorado, placed fifth in 1:43.16, while Yates was ninth in 1:43.66. Riley Seger completed MSU’s scoring, finishing 11th in 1:43.92.
Westminster’s Francesco Gori captured the men’s slalom crown in 1:42.00.
Also posting finishes for MSU were Jamie Casselman, 14th in 1:44.05, Isak Staurset, 16th in 1:44.32, and Zak Vinter, 27th in 1:47.08.
After two events, Denver sits atop the team standings with 159 points. The Pioneers are followed by MSU (150), Utah (149), Westminster (137), Colorado (103), Colorado Mountain (90) and Alaska Anchorage (75).
The giant slalom races will be held on Sunday in Park City, Utah.
