Montana State freshman Anna Pryce posted the Bobcats' top finish at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanook Invitational at Birch Hill on Wednesday afternoon.
The product of Canmore, Alberta, covered the 10k freestyle pursuit in 33 minutes, 26.9 seconds, and combined with her classic time of 16:42, registered an overall clocking of 50:08.9 for a seventh-place showing.
Utah’s Sydney Palmer-Leger won the event in 45:43.2.
Also scoring for the Bobcats were Aubrey LeClair, 12th in 51:24.0, and Sophia Mazzoni, 15th in 52:06.1.
Izzy Hendry, 17th in 52:32.3, Adrianna Proffitt, 19th in 54:38.1, and Emma Albrecht, 23rd in 55:08.0, posted times, as well. Designated non-scorer Lily Murnane finished 21st in 54:55.3.
The Bobcat men were led by Reed Godfrey, who posted a freestyle time of 28:01.6 for a total 42:05.6, good for 16th in the 10k pursuit.
Denver’s Bernhard Flaschberger won the men’s race with a total of 39:41.7.
Kai Meyers, 17th in 42:18.5, and Joel Power, 23rd in 44:26.4, also scored points for MSU.
Also recording times were Eli Hermanson, 24th in 44:45.8, Jack Conde, 25th in 44:59.1, and Ty Godfrey, 27th in 45:11.0.
Colorado won the Nanook Invitational with 340.5 points, followed by Utah's 339, Denver's 306, UAF's 263, Alaska Anchorage's 226.5 and MSU's 209.
