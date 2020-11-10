Adam St. Pierre, who currently serves as cross-country sport coordinator for U.S. Ski & Snowboard, has been named head Nordic coach at Montana State, which was announced Tuesday morning.
“We are excited to welcome Adam to the Bobcat family,” Bobcats athletic director Leon Costello said. “Adam brings a wealth of skiing and coaching experience to MSU, and his educational background provides a great foundation for elite training. I am excited for the future with Adam as our Nordic head coach.”
At U.S. Ski & Snowboard, St. Pierre participated in a six-person decision-making team and managed communications regarding the impacts of COVID-19 and other emerging issues. In addition, he developed educational materials for cross-country skiing and managed and publicized a nationwide race calendar, working closely with ten divisional leaders. St. Pierre also maintained points lists for Olympic Winter Games, World Ski Championships and other international events.
St. Pierre, who skied at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, also served as divisional coordinator of Rocky Mountain Nordic where he oversaw the teams’ logistics, coaching staff selection and budget, as well as maintained the race calendar and points lists for junior national qualification and regional championships.
He was also an expert coach for Carmichael Training Systems, which provided remote coaching to 35-55 athletes at a time, ranging from recreational to world-championship level and including Nordic skiers, runners and ski mountaineers.
“I am so excited to have an opportunity to lead the MSU Nordic program,” St. Pierre said. “I hope to lead the program to success on the racecourse, in the classroom and in life for years to come. The MSU ski program is perfectly situated with great training and racing opportunities and university support to be one of the best ski programs in the country and develop championship-caliber athletes. I look forward to helping the current and future athletes reach their full potentials.
“It will certainly be a strange winter, but we will roll with it, train well, compete well and build for the future,” he added.
From 2006-2019, St. Pierre was the head coach of the Boulder (Colorado) Nordic Junior Racing Team. He planned and supervised dry-land and on-snow practices for skiers ages 8-19; recruited, trained and managed a staff of assistant coaches; taught technique, fitness and race strategies; coordinated and provided race-day support and logistics; organized multi-day training camps, including physiological testing, dry-land and on-snow workouts, and educational components; and worked with a volunteer board to budget, fundraise and create programs to ensure the future success of the team.
