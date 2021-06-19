Three Forks freshman Tayla Moeykens soared to Montana State's first-ever national championship in barrel racing Saturday night to pace the Bobcats to the women's team crown at the College National Finals Rodeo at Ford Wyoming Arena in Casper, Wyoming.
Moeykens had her best night of the week, fashioning a time of 13.99 in the short go — the fastest time of the week for any barrel racer — to pass three opponents and win by .29 over freshman Jaylie Matthews of East Mississippi State Community College. Moeykens scored 360 points for the event as the Bobcats won their first championship since 2011 and third overall (1986).
MSU finished with 590 team points — and it could have been 735 — to defeat Southwestern Oklahoma State (432.5) and Cochise College of Arizona (403.3).
Bobcats sophomore Shai McDonald of Gardiner wound up fourth in barrel racing after a time of 14.21. McDonald would've padded MSU's final score by 145 points, but she was not among the top four competitors the Bobcats decided to have scored entering the week.
The MSU men finished 11th with 415 points. Clarendon College of Texas took the title with 890 points.
MSU's last individual national champion was Kate Sharon, who won the goat tying in 2011.
In her first year of college rodeo, Moeykens was ranked third in the country entering the CNFR after winning the Big Sky Region barrel racing title.
Also Saturday, MSU tie-down roper Caleb Berquist of LaCrosse, Washington, dropped to second for the event after a time of 18.1, his first above nine seconds. Macon Murphy of Panola Junior College won by 5.2 seconds with his 9.8 time.
Fellow tie-down roper Levi Delamarter, a junior from Longview, Washington, had a no score Saturday and finished eighth.
Despite falling short in his bid to become the program's first national champion in tie-down roping, Berquist nevertheless became the second to finish runner-up. Casey Currey also was "reserve champion" in 2006.
The last men's individual champion for MSU was Jason Jackson, who won the all-around in 1994 and 1995 and also took bareback in 1994 and bull riding in 1995.
MSU sophomore Paige Rasmussen of Belgrade, who went into the final night of the goat-tying competition in first place, didn't earn a time and dropped to 12th. She earned 180 team points during the week. Teammate Lindsey Pulsipher of Oakley, Idaho, was 13th.
Cochise College's Jill Donnelly had the only sub-7-second run of the night among the top six in the average to win the national championship in barrel racing.
Also in steer wrestling, MSU junior Cody Faulkner of Gooding, Idaho, was ninth after a time of 11.5 in the short go for an average of 47. He did not earn any team points.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.