The first day of the second Montana State spring rodeo was a chilly one and a snowy one, but that didn’t stop the Bobcats from putting together another solid showing in front of the home crowd.
A day after MSU wrapped up men’s and women’s team wins in the first spring rodeo, the teams gathered again to start all over on Saturday at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. The fans that arrived for the morning’s slack and the evening’s snow-filled performance saw several MSU competitors qualify for Sunday’s final.
Sisters Shelby and Paige Rasmussen both clocked in at 7.2 seconds in the goat tying, creating a tie at the top of that leaderboard heading into Sunday’s performance, which begins at 10 a.m. Teammates Hailey Garrison and Lindsay Pulsipher are tied for second place in the goat tying at 7.4 seconds.
Shelby Rasmussen is in line for a busy Sunday, as she also qualified in the barrel racing (16.55 seconds) and in the team roping with Samantha Kerns (9.6 seconds).
Kerns had the third-fastest barrel racing time Saturday at 16.26 seconds. MSU’s Tayla Moeykens (15.89 seconds) and Shai McDonald (16.10) posted the fastest times in the slack earlier in the day.
In the steer wrestling, Jake Nelson and Jake Faulkner will enter Sunday in second and third place, respectively, after putting up times of 4.4 seconds and 5.1 seconds in Saturday’s slack. Logan Beattie (7.6 seconds), Justin Dahl (8.0), Mike Nannini (8.6) and Cody Faulkner (10.9) are also all in the steer wrestling field heading into Sunday.
Ethan Frasier and Nate Dearhamer will have a chance to win the bareback bronc riding after putting together rides of 55 and 51 points, respectively, during Saturday’s performance.
In addition to Kerns and Shelby Rasmussen, there will be five other MSU pairings in the team roping. MSU’s Caleb Berquist and Maclain Cathey led the way with a time of 6.6 seconds during Saturday’s performance.
MSU also has the top three times at the top of the tie down roping leaderboard: Garrett Welch at 9.5 seconds, Levi Delamarter at 10.2 seconds and Berquist at 10.3 seconds.
