With a time of 11.1 seconds in the third round of tie down roping at the College National Finals Rodeo, Montana State’s Caleb Berquist pushed himself into contention for Saturday’s short go.
Through three rounds, Berquist’s combined time is 44.0 seconds, putting him in ninth place. The top 12 of each event qualify for the short go.
It’s possible, though, Berquist could be pushed out of that top 12 by competitors making their third runs on Thursday evening or Friday.
Barring any tremendous performances over the next two days in the steer wrestling, Mike Nannini — currently in third place in the event — looks to be safe to advance to the short go.
Berquist and Teegan Leno made their third run — and recorded their second time — in the team roping and clocked in at 20.6 seconds. Their combined time of 28.6 seconds had them in seventh place as of Thursday afternoon, when several other teams already with two times had not yet taken their third run.
Tayla Moeykens has been passed in the barrel racing competition, so she is now in sixth place with a three-run combined time of 43.43 seconds. Teammate Hailey Garrison was scheduled to make her third run at the barrels on Thursday evening, while Shai McDonald is scheduled to make her third attempt on Friday evening.
For the time being, Garrison is also in a tie for fourth place in the goat tying. Her third run clocked in at 6.7 seconds, giving her a three-run time of 19.9 seconds. Teammate Paige Rasmussen — currently in 42nd place with a two-run time of 15.0 seconds — will make her third attempt on Friday.
