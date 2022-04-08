Paige Rasmussen already has a decorated college rodeo career, but she added to it even more on Friday evening.
The Montana State junior is the defending women’s all-around champion at the College National Finals Rodeo and the reigning Big Sky Region goat tying champion. But until this weekend she hadn’t competed in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. She didn’t get the chance her first two years — the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away the spring rodeo in 2020, and 2021’s was held outdoors.
In front of a sold-out Fieldhouse on Friday evening, Rasmussen recorded a time of 6.3 seconds in the goat tying — a stellar time that moved her into first place in the round, just .2 seconds ahead of teammate Jacee Currin. Paired with a mark of 6.4 seconds in Friday morning’s slack, Rasmussen also claimed first place in the event overall with a combined time of 12.7 seconds.
A brilliant résumé gets a little more sterling.
“It means a lot being here on my home campus because I know all my friends are watching, my classmates, my family,” Rasmussen said. “It’s really fun to bring back a championship. This is kind of what I’ve been imagining since I was in high school — getting to rodeo in the Brick, let alone win.”
On a night when the Montana State women’s team was honored with a banner commemorating its 2021 CNFR title, the Bobcats ran away with the team competition on the second night of the spring rodeo. MSU’s women’s team — aided by event wins from Rasmussen and barrel racer Tayla Moeykens — tallied 645 points to take first place. MSU Northern was a distant second with 185 points.
Rasmussen, atop her horse Felix, also placed third in the barrel racing with a two-run combined time of 29.46 seconds. Rasmussen praised Felix for not only making four runs on Friday — two in the slack and two in the short go — but for performing well the whole way in front of such a huge crowd.
“He loves (the atmosphere). He gets more fired up when he hears those people cheering,” Rasmussen said. “He runs harder, and I think I go faster too.”
The crowd noise certainly added to the grandeur of the event. Rasmussen said it was louder in the Brick than anywhere she’s ever competed, including last year at the CNFR in Casper, Wyoming.
“All the other kids on the team who have rodeoed in here, this is all they talk about,” she said. “This is what we look forward to all year. Besides the national finals, this is our biggest event. And they were right: The energy in here is crazy.”
First-year head coach Kyle Whitaker also marveled at the crowd noise.
“I got goosebumps on Paige’s run,” he said. “That’s pretty fun. A pretty unique college environment.”
Moeykens, the 2021 barrel racing champion at the CNFR, turned in a run of 14.50 seconds in the barrel racing during the morning slack. She entered the short go with the second-fastest time in the event behind teammate Hailey Garrison’s 14.26. Moeykens overtook her in the final with a blistering 14.11 seconds, the fastest time of the two days. Her combined time of 28.61 seconds was the only one under 29 seconds and earned her first place.
“Tayla is a great jockey, she’s got a great horse and she’s been in the toughest competitions and won it,” Whitaker said. “She’s a winner. She knows how to win and how to ride.”
Currin, after placing fourth in the barrels (29.49 seconds), third in the breakaway roping (5.8 seconds) and second in the goat tying (13.6 seconds), earned women’s all-around honors with 285 points.
Molly Salmond was second in the breakaway roping (5.3 seconds), Haven Wolstein was fourth in the goat tying (14.7 seconds) and Shelby Rasmussen (29.55 seconds) and Garrison (33.63 seconds) were fifth and sixth in the barrels, respectively. Garrison was also fifth in the breakaway (15.8 seconds), while teammate Cate Hepper was fourth (6.4 seconds).
All told, the women’s team showed an all-around prowess that made for an exciting two days of competition.
“It was really fun watching them,” Whitaker said. “When the pressure’s on and the crowd is loud, that’s when they do their best.”
On the men’s side, Montana State earned 620 points and placed second behind Northwest College (760). Senior Caleb Berquist, though, came away with all-around honors with 280 points. The 2021 reserve champion in the tie down roping earned first place in the final round and in the event overall on Friday, finishing in 18.2 seconds over two runs. He finished well ahead of Logan Smith of Northwest College (20.4 seconds).
Berquist paired a 9.4-second run in the evening with an 8.8-second run in the morning to stay atop the standings.
“It’s a special moment, especially with it being my senior year,” he said. “My freshman year, I’ll be honest, I was fortunate enough to win it then, and I’ve dreamed of this moment since then. It makes me feel blessed, and the hard work we put in has started to show.”
Berquist also took sixth place in the steer wrestling with a two-run time of 15.9 seconds. And he and Teegan Leno took fifth place in the team roping with a combined time of 34.3 seconds.
But it’s the tie down roping where Berquist really shines. He entered the spring season as the Big Sky Region’s men’s all-around leader by a wide margin, due primarily to his dominance of the roping, where he is also the leader.
“I think my goal this year is not beating myself,” Berquist said. “Rodeo is a huge mental game. If you just slow down in your mind, believe in yourself and be confident, that’s how a lot of guys win.”
Whitaker said whatever approach Berquist has is one that sets him apart.
“He’s on another level,” Whitaker said. “He’s got it mastered. He knows his mechanics and trusts himself. He makes it look easy. It’s not easy, but he makes it look easy.”
Berquist credited his horse Hefty for making some strong runs.
“I’ve had him for, it’ll be a year and a half this spring, and he’s changed my career, that’s for sure,” Berquist said. “I’ve had confidence, but me and him together, I’ve got full faith in him, full confidence in him. And I think that helps me in my runs. When you’ve got confidence in your partner, it makes all the difference in the world.”
Elsewhere for MSU’s men, Clay Johnson and Cody Faulkner placed second in the team roping with a two-run time of 19.9 seconds. Jase Bustad was fifth in the steer wrestling (14.9 seconds) and fourth in the tie down roping (21.5 seconds). Bode Spring was fifth in the roping (24.8 seconds).
Nate Dearhammer was second in the bareback bronc riding as his 73-point ride from Thursday was enough to claim the spot. Dearhammer lost out on first place after Montana Western’s Trevor Kay, who earned a 65 on Thursday, completed a second ride for 74 points on Friday. Dearhammer was bucked off on his second ride.
Rodeo action continues at the Fieldhouse at 10 a.m. Saturday for a slack round before a 7 p.m. performance. Scores will reset with the start of what is technically a new rodeo. The second rodeo concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday.