Montana State’s Jaret Whitman and Teegan Leno won the third round of the team roping on Tuesday evening at the College National Finals Rodeo with a time of 6.4 seconds.
Competing in Casper, Wyoming, the duo sits fourth in the overall standings of the event with an average time of 17.8 seconds.
Teammates Cody and Jake Faulkner are seventh overall in the same event, still with an average score of 7.4 seconds after taking two no scores in the first and third rounds.
Paige Rasmussen added a 6.3-second run in the goat tying to keep her in first place. Her average time is 18.9 seconds.
Her time led the third round of the event, and teammate Lindsey Pulsipher was second in the round at 6.4 seconds. Pulsipher is tied for sixth overall with an average time of 21.6 seconds.
MSU’s leaders in other events — Tayla Moeykens in barrel racing and Caleb Berquist and Levi Delamarter in tie down roping — had not yet taken their third-round runs as of Wednesday afternoon.
