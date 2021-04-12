Montana State wrapped up its second spring rodeo Sunday at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds with another pair of all-around winners in Samantha Kerns and Caleb Berquist.
Kerns, a junior, placed second in the barrel racing (32.66 seconds) and third in the breakaway roping (6.2 seconds) on her way to the all-around honor and helping the MSU women’s team take the team title by a wide margin. The MSU women notched 850 team points, compared to Montana Western’s 135 in second place.
Berquist, also a junior, won the tie down roping (19.3 seconds) and paired with Maclain Cathey to win the team roping (13.6 seconds). He helped the MSU men’s team place second in the team standings. Montana Western took first place with 830 team points, and MSU followed with 710.
“They had another really good showing,” MSU head coach Andy Bolich said. “The weather was super tough Saturday night, rodeoing in a snowstorm, but Sunday turned out to be a pretty nice day and capped off a good weekend for us.
“Caleb and Sam, the two all-around winners, had a great day. It’s always fun when they can capitalize on a couple of events.”
During the first MSU spring rodeo Thursday and Friday, the men’s and women’s teams both placed first in the team standings and had all-around winners in Jaret Whitman and Tayla Moeykens, who split the women’s honor with Emmy Ilgen of Montana Western.
Moeykens won the barrel racing events at each rodeo. She placed .01 second ahead of Kerns to win on Sunday, finishing in 32.65 seconds. MSU teammates Bella Fossum (32.92 seconds) and Celie Salmond (32.96) rounded out the top four of the event.
Salmond added a second-place finish in the breakaway roping (six seconds), just barely behind winner Mikayla Witter of Montana Western. She was also tied for fourth in the goat tying at 15.4 seconds.
The top three spots in the goat tying were all occupied by MSU teammates: Shelby Rasmussen (14.5 seconds), followed by Paige Rasmussen and Linsay Pulsipher (tied at 14.7 seconds).
MSU’s Cody Faulkner won the saddle bronc riding with a score of 61, and teammate Ethan Frasier placed third in the bareback bronc riding with an average score of 116.
Jake Nelson (9.2 seconds) and Justin Dahl (14) placed second and fourth, respectively, in the steer wrestling. Levi Delamarter was second in the tie down roping (20.6 seconds) behind Berquist, and Jake Faulkner was fourth (21.9).
The two rodeos were held outdoors over a stretch of four days as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Though MSU found plenty of success still, Bolich said the weather made some events more challenging.
“It’ll be good to be back in (Brick Breeden Fieldhouse) next year for sure,” he said. “Although it was a good rodeo outside, it’ll be good when we’re back.”
