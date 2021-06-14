Montana State’s Tayla Moeykens leads the barrel racing field after the first day of competition at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
The Bobcat freshman turned in a run of 14.24 seconds on Sunday to place her atop the leaderboard after one performance. Her mark was best by .03 seconds; Sadie Wolaver of Southwest Oklahoma State clocked in at 14.27 seconds. Moeykens’s MSU teammate Shai McDonald sits 17th in the barrel racing with a time of 14.62 seconds in the first performance.
Elsewhere for MSU on Sunday, Caleb Berquist was third in the tie down roping with a time of 8.7 seconds in his first attempt, just .6 seconds off the leader. Levi Delamarter was 13th in the same event with a time of 10.9 seconds.
Cody Faulkner sits ninth in the steer wrestling (6.9 seconds), while teammates Kolby Currin and Jaret Whitman failed to record a time in the event.
Paige Rasmussen is 21st in the breakaway roping with a time of 4.0 seconds. Her older sister Shelby Rasmussen was unable to record a time.
In the saddle bronc riding, Clancy Glenn scored a 69-point ride, putting him 15th after the first attempt. Ethan Frasier recorded a 52-point ride in the bareback bronc riding and sits 28th.
Results from Monday’s action at CNFR were not immediately available.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.