Montana State’s Hailey Garrison clocked in at 14.19 seconds in her third attempt in the barrel racing competition Thursday at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
Her time was the second-fastest mark of all third attempts so far. Garrison now has a combined time of 43.13 seconds, putting her in second place with just Friday’s performance remaining. She is a relatively safe bet to remain in the top 12 of the event to qualify for Saturday’s short go.
After Thursday’s action, Garrison also remains tied for fifth place in the goat tying.
Teammate Tayla Moeykens is in eighth place in the barrels after her three attempts.
Molly Salmond is up to sixth place in the breakaway roping following her third attempt, which was clocked at 2.9 seconds. Her combined time is now 8.4 seconds. Jacee Currin did not record a time in her third attempt in the event and is outside the top 12.
Caleb Berquist dropped further in the tie down roping standings following the action on Thursday evening. He began the day in ninth place but was passed by two others, sending him to 11th place. He is in danger of falling out of the top 12 qualifiers for Saturday’s short go.
Berquist and Teegan Leno dropped out of the top 12 of the team roping following Thursday evening’s performance. Their combined time of 28.6 seconds through three runs (but only two completed efforts) put them in 13th place.
Mike Nannini was also passed in the steer wrestling standings. He began Thursday in third place but dropped down to fifth as more competitors made their third runs.
Nate Dearhamer did not record a score in his third attempt at bareback riding. As of Thursday evening, he was in 22nd place with just one score — a 68 in his second attempt — to his name.
